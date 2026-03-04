News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeed's 'Kafeel': 'Every episode is...’

Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani starrer ‘Kafeel’ stars every week on ARY Digital

  • By Salima Bhutto
Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeeds Kafeel: Every episode is...’
Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeed's 'Kafeel': 'Every episode is...’

Iqra Aziz recently reacted to Sanam Saeed starrer drama serial, Kafeel.

The 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, and shared two cents on the drama currently airing on ARY Digital channel.

Aziz began, “Actor of the Week- Aashir Wajahat

She added, "Subuk's dialogues hit different and Aashir Wajahat made sure we felt every word.”

Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeeds Kafeel: Every episode is...’

The actress further added, “@aashirwajahat amazing performance.”

The Suno Chanda performer went on to praise Emmad Irfani, as she wrote, “Every episode is worth the wait #kafeel @emmadirfani i hate jami so much because you've done such a fabulous job as Jami.”

Aziz in the end shared, “@sanammody all i can say is that i have always been a fan of your work and no one could've played Zeba like you.”

Iqra Aziz concluded saying, "Patient but not stupid."

The actress also tagged Big Bang Entertainment, Fahad Mustafa, Dr. Ali Kazmi, and Syed Meesam Naqvi.

On professional front, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star and her husband and actor-writer Yasir Hussain, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Sophia Hussain last month on January 24, 2026.

The couple is also parents to baby boy named Kabir Hussain in July 2021.

'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: 'Have to think before posting'
'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: 'Have to think before posting'
Yash, Kiara Advani take 'difficult' step for 'Toxic' amid political turmoil
Yash, Kiara Advani take 'difficult' step for 'Toxic' amid political turmoil
Priyanka Chopra recalls Nick Jonas’ heartfelt confession during wedding time
Priyanka Chopra recalls Nick Jonas’ heartfelt confession during wedding time
Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood
Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood
‘Muamma:’ Ali Ansari shares rare insights on Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character
‘Muamma:’ Ali Ansari shares rare insights on Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ plans to use ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hype for its promotion
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ plans to use ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hype for its promotion
Kinza Hashmi makes Saboor Aly’s 30th birthday special with heartfelt note
Kinza Hashmi makes Saboor Aly’s 30th birthday special with heartfelt note
Rashmika Mandanna melts hearts with touching note on her Sangeet celebration
Rashmika Mandanna melts hearts with touching note on her Sangeet celebration
Vicky Kaushal makes touching promise to fans after Best Actor Zee Cine win
Vicky Kaushal makes touching promise to fans after Best Actor Zee Cine win
Kriti Sanon hit with fierce outrage for 'undeserved' Zee Cine Awards win
Kriti Sanon hit with fierce outrage for 'undeserved' Zee Cine Awards win
Khushi Kapoor to carry forward late mum Sridevi's legacy in new film 'Mom 2'?
Khushi Kapoor to carry forward late mum Sridevi's legacy in new film 'Mom 2'?
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make first joint appearance after confirming romance
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make first joint appearance after confirming romance

Popular News

Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader

Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
34 minutes ago
Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training

Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move
3 hours ago