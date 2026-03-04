Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeed's 'Kafeel': 'Every episode is...’

Iqra Aziz recently reacted to Sanam Saeed starrer drama serial, Kafeel.
The 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, and shared two cents on the drama currently airing on ARY Digital channel.
Aziz began, “Actor of the Week- Aashir Wajahat
She added, "Subuk's dialogues hit different and Aashir Wajahat made sure we felt every word.”
The actress further added, “@aashirwajahat amazing performance.”
The Suno Chanda performer went on to praise Emmad Irfani, as she wrote, “Every episode is worth the wait #kafeel @emmadirfani i hate jami so much because you've done such a fabulous job as Jami.”
Aziz in the end shared, “@sanammody all i can say is that i have always been a fan of your work and no one could've played Zeba like you.”
Iqra Aziz concluded saying, "Patient but not stupid."
The actress also tagged Big Bang Entertainment, Fahad Mustafa, Dr. Ali Kazmi, and Syed Meesam Naqvi.
On professional front, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star and her husband and actor-writer Yasir Hussain, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Sophia Hussain last month on January 24, 2026.
The couple is also parents to baby boy named Kabir Hussain in July 2021.