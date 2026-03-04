News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: 'Have to think before posting'

'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan rose to fame via ‘Shararat’ song

  • By Salima Bhutto
Dhurandhar star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: Have to think before posting
'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: 'Have to think before posting'

Dhurandhar famed actress Ayesha Khan recently revealed shocking truth about social media, revealing she faces online harassment almost every day.

The 23-year-old actress, during an interview with We The Women Asia, told, “I am almost every day sexualised for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top; people have a problem.

According to the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 actress, she has to think before posting.

She also stressed upon on how it impacts her, saying, "Yes, 100%! If I have to think before wearing something or wanting to post something, just because someone else is going to sexualise me, it's, of course, a very sad space to be in."

Khan also noted, "I don't know, there's a very thin line I keep struggling, sometimes I am like 'I don't care, whatever it is, I am going to post', and sometimes I am like I am not in the mood to see any comments telling me whatever they would have done to me if they had a chance.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the emerging actress also revealed that she receives rape threats on Instagram nearly daily.

It’s worth mentioning here that Ayesha Khan appeared in an item song Shararat alongside Krystle D'Souza in Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025.

Moreover, Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to be released on March 19, 2026. 

Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeed's 'Kafeel': 'Every episode is...’
Iqra Aziz reacts to Sanam Saeed's 'Kafeel': 'Every episode is...’
Yash, Kiara Advani take 'difficult' step for 'Toxic' amid political turmoil
Yash, Kiara Advani take 'difficult' step for 'Toxic' amid political turmoil
Priyanka Chopra recalls Nick Jonas’ heartfelt confession during wedding time
Priyanka Chopra recalls Nick Jonas’ heartfelt confession during wedding time
Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood
Ahaan Panday opens up about surprising passions prior to joining Bollywood
‘Muamma:’ Ali Ansari shares rare insights on Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character
‘Muamma:’ Ali Ansari shares rare insights on Saba Qamar’s ‘taboo’ character
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ plans to use ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hype for its promotion
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ plans to use ‘Dhurandhar 2’ hype for its promotion
Kinza Hashmi makes Saboor Aly’s 30th birthday special with heartfelt note
Kinza Hashmi makes Saboor Aly’s 30th birthday special with heartfelt note
Rashmika Mandanna melts hearts with touching note on her Sangeet celebration
Rashmika Mandanna melts hearts with touching note on her Sangeet celebration
Vicky Kaushal makes touching promise to fans after Best Actor Zee Cine win
Vicky Kaushal makes touching promise to fans after Best Actor Zee Cine win
Kriti Sanon hit with fierce outrage for 'undeserved' Zee Cine Awards win
Kriti Sanon hit with fierce outrage for 'undeserved' Zee Cine Awards win
Khushi Kapoor to carry forward late mum Sridevi's legacy in new film 'Mom 2'?
Khushi Kapoor to carry forward late mum Sridevi's legacy in new film 'Mom 2'?
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make first joint appearance after confirming romance
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make first joint appearance after confirming romance

Popular News

Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader

Khamenei funeral: Iran begins 3-day farewell ceremony for late supreme leader
32 minutes ago
Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training

Harry Styles reveals shockingly unhygienic advice he got for marathon training
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat things up with big relationship move
3 hours ago