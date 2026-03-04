'Dhurandhar' star Ayesha Khan reacts to online threats: 'Have to think before posting'

Dhurandhar famed actress Ayesha Khan recently revealed shocking truth about social media, revealing she faces online harassment almost every day.
The 23-year-old actress, during an interview with We The Women Asia, told, “I am almost every day sexualised for my body on Instagram. I wear a normal top; people have a problem.
According to the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 actress, she has to think before posting.
She also stressed upon on how it impacts her, saying, "Yes, 100%! If I have to think before wearing something or wanting to post something, just because someone else is going to sexualise me, it's, of course, a very sad space to be in."
Khan also noted, "I don't know, there's a very thin line I keep struggling, sometimes I am like 'I don't care, whatever it is, I am going to post', and sometimes I am like I am not in the mood to see any comments telling me whatever they would have done to me if they had a chance.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the emerging actress also revealed that she receives rape threats on Instagram nearly daily.
It’s worth mentioning here that Ayesha Khan appeared in an item song Shararat alongside Krystle D'Souza in Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025.
Moreover, Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to be released on March 19, 2026.