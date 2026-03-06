Corey Harrison issues urgent plea after surviving horrific motorcycle crash  

Corey Harrison, who has gained popularity from the hit American TV show, Pawn Stars, has suffered a near-fatal motorcycle accident!
On Thursday, March 5, People reported that the 42-year-old infamous television star has issued a financial plea months after surviving a horrific motorcycle accident.
According to the GoFundMe page, which was recently established by one of his pals, Aron Chambers, on his behalf.
In his statement, Aron narrated that the incident, which took place in January this year, left Corey with 11 fractures in his rib cage and internal bleeding.
After the fractures and multiple complications with his oxygen, the doctors at Playa del Carmen's local hospital advised him to continue his treatment until he feels better.
However, due to the lack of finances, after spending 14 days at the hospital, Corey tearfully told his close friend, "I'm just going to die out here. I don't have the money to keep paying these people."
"There were moments when we weren't sure we'd make it in time, being on television and part of Pawn Stars fame doesn't come with a built-in safety net for emergencies like this — medical crises don't care about celebrity status," Chambers wrote.
Despite receiving some residual monthly cheque from his former Pawn Stars' production team, Corey Harrison still needed financial support to save his life.
Notably, Corey Harrison announced last year that he had not renewed his contract with the History Channel and had relocated to Tulum, Mexico, where he had developed a barbecue venture.