Harry Styles’ mom fuels romance rumors with gesture toward Zoë Kravitz

Harry Styles’ mom has seemingly backed Zoë Kravitz amid growing speculation surrounding the pair’s relationship.
British Vogue took to Instagram to share an Instagram carousel of the Caught Stealing actress attending an event during Paris Fashion Week.
Shortly after the outlet dropped the post, the eagle-eyed fans observed that the former One Direction singer’s mom, Anne Twist, liked the carousel.
“This evening at #ParisFashionWeek, #MichellePfeiffer, #ZoëKravitz and #Blackpink’s #Rosé were all on the front row for the @YSL AW26 show. Click the link in bio for all the best front-row moments from the French fashion capital so far,” the post was captioned.
A video of Kravitz appeared first in the roundup, showing the Blink Twice actress posing on the red carpet as photographers snapped away.
For the Saint Laurent event, she wore a glossy brown turtleneck with mesh sleeves paired with relaxed high-waisted trousers.
Notably, Styles' mom's support came amid the rumours that they have been romantically linked since last summer.
They sparked relationship buzz after a fan account for the Watermelon Sugar singer shared a video to X of the pair walking arm in arm during a daytime stroll in the streets of Rome.
“Harry and Zoë Kravitz in Rome today,” the tweet, dated Aug. 24, 2025, read.
Later, they two were seen locking lips passionately at Rita's in London after a promotional event for Caught Stealing, Deuxmoi reported.