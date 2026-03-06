News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Britney Spears DUI probe takes unexpected turn after cops reveals shocking truth

The 'Toxic' singer was arrested on Wednesday night, March 4, 2026, in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of DUI

  By Javeria Ahmed
The investigation into Britney Spears’ suspected DUI has taken a dramatic turn after officers disclosed unexpected findings.

According to law enforcement officials familiar with the incident, the Womanizer singer was allegedly under the influence of a cocktail of drugs and alcohol during her DUI arrest on Wednesday night.

The cops shared that stopped during a traffic check after allegedly driving her black BMW “erratically at a high rate of speed” while near the Borchard Road off-ramp in Newbury Park.

During the investigation, she carried out several field sobriety tests before she was ultimately arrested and booked into the Ventura County Main Jail.

Her chemical test results are still pending, and the investigation is still ongoing.

As per Page Six, an insider close to the Grammy winner said that officers also found an unknown substance inside her car at the time of her arrest.

Shortly after Spears was arrested, she was reportedly taken to a hospital for her blood draw to determine her blood alcohol content.

The Gimme More singer was booked at 3:02 a.m. and released at 6:07 a.m. early Thursday, per the Ventura County Sheriff’s office.

Britney Spears’ arraignment date is scheduled for May 4.

