Harry Styles pens heartfelt note as 'Kiss All the Time' overwhelms fans  

Harry Styles is celebrating the record-breaking success of his new album, Kiss All the Time, Disco, Occasionally.
Shortly after dropping his fourth studio album, the former One Direction bandmate turned to his Instagram account to share the first statement with his 46.7 million fans.
"It’s all waiting there for you. Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. OUT NOW," Styles emotionally penned in the caption.
He also dropped a slew of behind-the-scenes right straight from his studio, where he created his new record-breaking music album.
The 32-year-old English singer and songwriter, who is currently dating Batman starlet Zoë Kravitz, released his solo musical collection nearly four years ago.
Fans reaction on Harry Styles' Kiss All the Time, Disco, Occasionally'
As his new album gained traction on social media, several fans flocked his comments section with overwhelming reviews.
"Thank you thank you thank you we love you smmmmmmmmm& i’m so so so proudddddd," one fan gushed.
Another enthusiastically commented, "Thank you for sharing a piece of your heart and art with us, congratulations on another album release !!"
"WE’RE SO BACK BABYYYYYY," a third said.
Harry Styles' last album:
As the Night Changes crooner last launched his studio album, Harry's House, in 2022, for which he also earned a Grammy accolade.
'Kiss All the Time, Disco, Occasionally' features how many tracks?
Kiss All the Time, Disco, Occasionally featured twelve songs, including American Girls, Ready, Steady, Go!, Are You Listening Yet?, Taste Back, The Waiting Game, Season 2 Weight Loss, Coming Up Roses, Pop, Dance No More, Paint By Numbers, Carla's Song, and one pre-release rendition, Aperture.