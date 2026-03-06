News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Zendaya shows off gold band amid wedding speculation with Tom Holland

Zendaya set the rumor mill buzzing after seemingly sporting a gold wedding band in new photos, adding fuel to ongoing marriage speculation with Tom Holland.

The Euphoria star wore a gold wedding band while posing in promotional photos for her upcoming film The Drama amid Tom Holland marriage rumors.

Zendaya posed for a series of snaps with her fellow co-star Robert Pattinson ahead of their movie's release on April 3.

In promotional photos, the Dune starlet donned her diamond engagement ring as well as what appeared to be a separate gold band.

Prior to this, Zendaya was spotted with a subtle gold band on her ring finger during an outing in Beverly Hills instead of her diamond sparkler.

Notably, this came after Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach claimed that the couple had already married during a red carpet interview at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards over the past weekend.

The stylist had told Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Upon asking further he added with a laugh, “It's very true.”

Zendaya and Holland have yet to publicly comment on their marriage speculation.

The Challengers starlet mother has also reacted to the marriage claims by sharing a snippet of Roach's interview to her Instagram stories.

She added a laughing face emoji while also cryptically writing, “The laugh…”

To note, they kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye, as the couple sparked engagement rumors a little over one year earlier after Zendaya had walked the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes with an eye-catching diamond on her ring finger

