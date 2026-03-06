News
  By Fatima Hassan
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari exchanged the marital vows in 2022

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are set to welcome baby no. 2!

The Transformers star and his life partner turned to their Instagram accounts on Thursday, March 5, to share the joyful news with their fans.

Josh and Audra, who have been married since 2022, confirmed that they are expecting their second child after welcoming their son.

The couple kicked off their adorable Instagram carousel with several clicks of the former Miss World America, flaunting her big baby bump.

"Adding a little girl to our story. We can’t wait to meet you @joshduhamel," the mom-to-be emotionally revealed.

For those unaware, Josh and Mari, who share a 21-year age gap, welcomed their first child, a son, Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, on January 11, 2024. 

This update came after months when the Ransom Canyon star candidly revealed his true feelings on embracing fatherhood. 

In an old interview with People, the Life As We Know It actor said, "I just love being a dad. I love every single milestone."

Josh Duhamel is also co-parenting his other 12-year-old son, Axl Jack Duhamel, whom he shares with his former partner, Stacy Ann Ferguson.  

