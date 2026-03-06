News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage in rare public moment

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes joint appearance came over 10 years after they walked a red carpet together in 2013

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes make their first public appearance as a couple in more than ten years.

On Thursday, March 5, the Barbie star and his wife Mendes made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of the upcoming release of his latest film, Project Hail Mary.

Gosling took the opportunity to surprise Mendes with a special celebration for her 52nd birthday.

The La La Land star asked the audience to sing for Mendes, who soon appeared on stage wearing his blue-and-white striped Louis Vuitton cardigan, paired with wide-leg jeans and a John Lennon–themed T-shirt.

A staff member went to get an unassuming Mendes, and as she made her way to the stage, he joked, "Here's the thing, you might find me in the Hudson River tomorrow."

For his notable appearance, Gosling wore a black collared shirt with black trousers and a double-breasted gray blazer with gold buttons.

As Mendes walked out to cheers, Gosling took her hand and led her on stage.

She thanked the teachers and students in the audience, jokingly asking Fallon if he’d cut it from the show.

Fallon revealed it was her birthday, and North Bergen High School’s marching band performed “Happy Birthday,” carrying a flag that read, “Happy Birthday, Eva!”

Gosling expressed the joy with clapping and sang along, and Mendes showed love to him with a kiss on the cheek as confetti rained down.

Notably, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Gosling joint appearance came over 10 years after the couple walked a red carpet together in 2013 for the New York City premiere of The Place Beyond The Pines.

