News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Britney Spears' ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest

The 'Toxic' hitmaker arrested by the California Highway Patrol on Thursday

  • By Fatima Hassan
Britney Spears ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest
Britney Spears' ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest 

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander, has reacted to her shocking arrest over the serious charges of DUI.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, March 5, the childhood friend and the former partner of the Toxic singer shared a brief statement.

Despite parting ways in 2004, Jason has shown unwavering support for Britney after she faced charges of suspicion.

While urging fans to "slow down" on hating the Criminal hitmaker during her most recent run-in with the lawmakers.

"If reports are accurate that she blew a .06, that’s below the legal limit in most states. And if the only substances in her system are legally prescribed medications, that changes the narrative completely," he added.

Jason went on, "At most, what’s being discussed right now could potentially amount to minor misdemeanour charges — things like reckless driving or simple possession if a substance was found in the car. But the internet has already jumped straight to "drunk driving," "rehab," and all kinds of speculation that haven’t been proven." 

It is pertinent to note that Britney Spears was held behind bars by the California Highway Patrol at about 9:30 p.m. local time in Ventura on Thursday, March 5.

However, the 44-year-old pop star was released shortly after 6 a.m, and is due to appear in court on May 4, according to the sheriff's office.

She got arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after officers observed her vehicle moving erratically at high speeds.   

Zendaya shows of gold band amid wedding speculation with Tom Holland
Zendaya shows of gold band amid wedding speculation with Tom Holland
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ in cinemas: Cillian Murphy shares 10 best Tommy Shelby moments
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ in cinemas: Cillian Murphy shares 10 best Tommy Shelby moments
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari
Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage in rare public moment
Ryan Gosling brings Eva Mendes onstage in rare public moment
Harry Styles pens heartfelt note as 'Kiss All the Time' overwhelms fans
Harry Styles pens heartfelt note as 'Kiss All the Time' overwhelms fans
Corey Harrison issues urgent plea after surviving horrific motorcycle crash
Corey Harrison issues urgent plea after surviving horrific motorcycle crash
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after 'striking a nerve' with Opera experts
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after 'striking a nerve' with Opera experts
Harry Styles’ mom fuels romance rumors with gesture toward Zoë Kravitz
Harry Styles’ mom fuels romance rumors with gesture toward Zoë Kravitz
Britney Spears DUI probe takes unexpected turn after cops reveals shocking truth
Britney Spears DUI probe takes unexpected turn after cops reveals shocking truth
Cruz Beckham reacts to Brooklyn Beckham's reconciliation possibility
Cruz Beckham reacts to Brooklyn Beckham's reconciliation possibility
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert
Tyriq Winthers to appear in 'Reminders of Him' on THIS date
Tyriq Winthers to appear in 'Reminders of Him' on THIS date

Popular News

Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video

Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
35 minutes ago
Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix
2 hours ago
'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari

'Transformers' star Josh Duhamel shares joyful family update with Audra Mari

2 hours ago