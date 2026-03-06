Britney Spears' ex makes emotional plea after singer’s shocking DUI arrest 

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander, has reacted to her shocking arrest over the serious charges of DUI.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, March 5, the childhood friend and the former partner of the Toxic singer shared a brief statement.
Despite parting ways in 2004, Jason has shown unwavering support for Britney after she faced charges of suspicion.
While urging fans to "slow down" on hating the Criminal hitmaker during her most recent run-in with the lawmakers.
"If reports are accurate that she blew a .06, that’s below the legal limit in most states. And if the only substances in her system are legally prescribed medications, that changes the narrative completely," he added.
Jason went on, "At most, what’s being discussed right now could potentially amount to minor misdemeanour charges — things like reckless driving or simple possession if a substance was found in the car. But the internet has already jumped straight to "drunk driving," "rehab," and all kinds of speculation that haven’t been proven."
It is pertinent to note that Britney Spears was held behind bars by the California Highway Patrol at about 9:30 p.m. local time in Ventura on Thursday, March 5.
However, the 44-year-old pop star was released shortly after 6 a.m, and is due to appear in court on May 4, according to the sheriff's office.
She got arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after officers observed her vehicle moving erratically at high speeds.