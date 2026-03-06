‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ in cinemas: Cillian Murphy shares 10 best Tommy Shelby moments

Cillian Murphy recently kicked off a fan‑voted countdown of the “10 greatest Tommy Shelby moments.”
The actor not only revisited those moments but also shred his commentary on each clips including Tommy’s signature head‑shot executions to his quiet, cold and calculated decisions that define his character.
As the iconic clips played, Murphy remarked that his character’s most frightening talent is shooting enemies directly in the forehead, describing it as “quite satisfying.”
Here are fan voted top 10 moments of Cillian Murphy as Tom Shelby:
1. Tommy’s introduction on horseback (S1 - Ep1)
The most iconic scene was opening “ride down Watery Lane” where Tommy gallops through Birmingham, setting the show’s tone and establishing his commanding presence.
Murphy recalls feeling saying that “the weight of that horse and the weight of the character,” adding, it was “the moment I knew this role would change my life.”
2. The final showdown with Billy Kimber (S1 - Ep6)
Tommy’s cold‑blooded kill of the rival gang leader, a pivotal moment of the show that cements the Shelby’s dominance.
The Irish actor described it as “the first time I really felt Tommy’s ruthless edge,” noting the “quiet intensity” he tried to bring to the trigger‑pull.
3. Tommy’s near‑execution in the field (S2 - Ep6)
The next inonic moment voted by fans was when saptured by Major Campbell’s men, Tommy faces a grave, then is saved by a sudden twist.
Murphy said he “felt a real surge of fear and adrenaline,” and the sudden rescue by Churchill’s agents “felt like a lifeline for both character and actor.”
4. Grace’s tragic death (S3 - Ep2)
The next iconic scene was an emotional moments when Tommy holds his beloved Grace as she dies from a bullet meant for him, a heartbreaking scene that fuels his later ruthlessness.
Murphy calls it “the most emotionally draining scene I’ve ever shot,” adding that “the silence after her last breath was louder than any gunshot.”
5. “No fighting” wedding speech (S3 - Ep1):
At his wedding, Tommy orders his crew to behave, then accidentally knocks a waiter down. Laughing at the scene the Academy Award winner said, “It’s a rare glimpse of Tommy’s humanity, and I loved playing that awkward, almost comedic beat.”
6. Polly’s confession and the nuns’ confrontation (S5 - Ep3):
Tommy and Aunt Polly confront abusive nuns, asserting their power with the line “There is God and there are the Peaky Blinders.”
The Oppenheimer actor reacting to the unforgettable scene noted, “It was a powerful moment of family solidarity, and I felt a surge of pride for Polly and for Tommy’s protective side.”
7. The beach duel with Alfie Solomons (S4 - Ep6)
Next most loved moment by fans from the show was tense standoff on Margate beach where Tommy shoots Alfie, blending betrayal with dark humor.
Murphy describes it as “a dance of tension and dark humor,” adding that “the sea’s vastness made the betrayal feel even more intimate.”
8. Tommy spares the doctor (S6 final)
The next scene on the top 10 list is when Tommy decide not to kill the doctor after learning his terminal diagnosis was a lie, highlighting his strategic restraint.
The 28 Years Later star asserted, “It showed Tommy’s strategic restraint, and I felt a quiet relief that he could still choose mercy.”
9. The “cannon” shootout with Luca Changretta (S4 - Ep5):
Second last moment was when Tommy unleashes hidden cannon while trapped in a housing block, blowing away enemies in a spectacular burst.
Murphy said, “It was pure, over‑the‑top action, and I loved the absurdity of it, Tommy’s ingenuity on full display.”
10. Tommy’s final ride into the unknown (S6 - Ep6)
The last scene on the list is also the scene where the series ended with Tommy riding a white horse into a misty horizon.
Murphy described it as “a hauntingly beautiful closure,” noting “the uncertainty of that ride mirrors Tommy’s own uncertain future, and I felt a mix of melancholy and hope.”
Peaky Blinders premiered on BBC Two on 12 September 2013 and wrapped up with its sixth season on BBC One in April 2022.
Netflix picked up the series for international streaming with its super hit first season was premiered in 2014 and the final season (Season 6) was released on Netflix on 10 June 2022.