Shah Rukh Khan finally reacts to Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar’

Shah Rukh Khan finally reacted to his King costar Anil Kapoor’s recently released movie, Subedaar.
The 60-year-old actor took to X (formally known as Twitter) on Saturday night, March 7, and applauded his 69-year-old costar and his latest action-drama flick.
Labelling Subedaar an enjoyable film, Khan wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all, a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!!”
SRK also applauded the movie’s other cast members by tagging their names that included Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik, and Radhika Madan.
According to the Dunki performer, each character was crafted uniquely and all of them put on such a great performance.
In the end of his tweet, Khan also heaped praise for movie director Suresh Triveni, writing, “Well done #SureshTriveni and the entire team… lots of love.”
Shah Rukh Khan’s post comes amid the release of Subedaar, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2026.
Directed by Suresh Triveni and co-written by Triveni with Prajwal Chandrashekar, Subedaar stars Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired army soldier, who struggles to adjust to civilian life.
The newly released movie follows him fighting battles against local corruption, protecting his family, and reconciling with his estranged daughter, Shyama, played by Radhika Madan.