News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

King Charles to address Iran-US war in Commonwealth message? Here's what we know

The British Royal Family is set to mark the Commonwealth Day message on Monday with a service at Westminster Abbey

  • By Hania Jamil
King Charles to address Iran-US war in Commonwealth message? Heres what we know
King Charles to address Iran-US war in Commonwealth message? Here's what we know

King Charles is set to highlight international alliances and friendship amid "increasing pressure of conflict" in his Commonwealth Day message.

The annual celebration of the Commonwealth, set to take place on Monday with a service at Westminster Abbey, will see the largest royal gathering since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

With escalating tension in the Middle East and the US, the monarch is set to hail the united front of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 countries.

The multi-faith service, held since 1972, is a mixture of music, prayers, dance and readings, reflecting the diversity of the Commonwealth. 

However, this year the service will not be broadcast live by the BBC because of "funding challenges", reported the outlet.

The Commonwealth's Secretary General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is scheduled to speak at the service.

In recent days, Commonwealth leaders have made headlines after they urged King Charles to remove Andrew from the line of succession after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office last month following his exposed links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, backed Australia and New Zealand as he called for the disgraced former prince from the line of succession.

Andrew is the eighth in line to the throne, and removing him would require legislation in the UK and the approval of the 14 Commonwealth realms that have King Charles as head of state.

'Terrified' Beatrice, Eugenie intervene as mom Sarah Ferguson makes bitter plan
'Terrified' Beatrice, Eugenie intervene as mom Sarah Ferguson makes bitter plan
Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin
Prince Edward shares uplifting video message as 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begin
Here's why Meghan Markle 'relieved' after ending As Ever Netflix deal
Here's why Meghan Markle 'relieved' after ending As Ever Netflix deal
King Charles receives upsetting health update on Princess: 'She's now bed-ridden'
King Charles receives upsetting health update on Princess: 'She's now bed-ridden'
Sarah Ferguson may 'turn tables' if King Charles, Prince William take action
Sarah Ferguson may 'turn tables' if King Charles, Prince William take action
Meghan Markle issues first statement as Netflix ends deal with As Ever
Meghan Markle issues first statement as Netflix ends deal with As Ever
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne new video after receiving special honour
Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne new video after receiving special honour
King Charles receives warning from Kate, William as key event nears: 'more instability’
King Charles receives warning from Kate, William as key event nears: 'more instability’
Prince William issues statement after tragic loss: 'I'm truly saddened'
Prince William issues statement after tragic loss: 'I'm truly saddened'
Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles after Royal Ascot ban
Beatrice, Eugenie send clear message to King Charles after Royal Ascot ban
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
Here's why Prince Harry makes final 'attempt' to heal rift with William
Here's why Prince Harry makes final 'attempt' to heal rift with William

Popular News

George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win

George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win
33 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie's next big move set to ruffle feathers in royal family

Princess Eugenie's next big move set to ruffle feathers in royal family

42 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win

Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win
3 hours ago