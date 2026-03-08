King Charles to address Iran-US war in Commonwealth message? Here's what we know

King Charles is set to highlight international alliances and friendship amid "increasing pressure of conflict" in his Commonwealth Day message.
The annual celebration of the Commonwealth, set to take place on Monday with a service at Westminster Abbey, will see the largest royal gathering since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.
With escalating tension in the Middle East and the US, the monarch is set to hail the united front of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 countries.
The multi-faith service, held since 1972, is a mixture of music, prayers, dance and readings, reflecting the diversity of the Commonwealth.
However, this year the service will not be broadcast live by the BBC because of "funding challenges", reported the outlet.
The Commonwealth's Secretary General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is scheduled to speak at the service.
In recent days, Commonwealth leaders have made headlines after they urged King Charles to remove Andrew from the line of succession after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office last month following his exposed links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, backed Australia and New Zealand as he called for the disgraced former prince from the line of succession.
Andrew is the eighth in line to the throne, and removing him would require legislation in the UK and the approval of the 14 Commonwealth realms that have King Charles as head of state.