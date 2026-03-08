Lori Harvey, Damson Idris caught making out in Paris, fans call it 'staged'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were caught locking lips on a balcony above a busy Paris street, in what fans believe was a clear "staged" moment.
In the viral video, the pair, who split up in 2024 after a year-long romance, could be seen leaning close to each other to make conversation, which turned into a long, passionate kiss, caught on camera by onlookers at an after-party during Paris Fashion Week.
After the make-out session, Damson left the room while Lori remained near the window, and later the model was spotted leaving the party in a black dress. The F1 movie star joined her shortly in the van.
Amid the video making rounds, fans on social media have slammed the romantic moment as a PR move.
Reacting to the video, one fan on X noted, "not them playing PR games."
"No way yall buying this. I've never seen anything more stages lmfao," another user penned.
A third X post read, "This is so staged and cringe."
The moment also put a spotlight on another of Lori's high-profile exes, Michael B. Jordon, who is eyeing an Oscar for his performance in Sinners next week.
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris sparked reunion buzz after they were caught in a seemingly PDA moment at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in January 2026.
The pair were allegedly spotted holding hands as they walked around the ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in LA.
For the unversed, Lori and Damson were romantically linked in December 2022 and went Instagram official with their relationship in January 2023.