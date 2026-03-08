News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Lori Harvey, Damson Idris caught making out in Paris, fans call it 'staged'

The 'F1' actor and Steve Harvey's daughter were seen in a PDA moment on a balcony during Paris Fashion Week

  • By Hania Jamil
Lori Harvey, Damson Idris caught making out in Paris, fans call it staged
Lori Harvey, Damson Idris caught making out in Paris, fans call it 'staged'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were caught locking lips on a balcony above a busy Paris street, in what fans believe was a clear "staged" moment.

In the viral video, the pair, who split up in 2024 after a year-long romance, could be seen leaning close to each other to make conversation, which turned into a long, passionate kiss, caught on camera by onlookers at an after-party during Paris Fashion Week.

After the make-out session, Damson left the room while Lori remained near the window, and later the model was spotted leaving the party in a black dress. The F1 movie star joined her shortly in the van.

Amid the video making rounds, fans on social media have slammed the romantic moment as a PR move.

Reacting to the video, one fan on X noted, "not them playing PR games."

"No way yall buying this. I've never seen anything more stages lmfao," another user penned.

A third X post read, "This is so staged and cringe."

The moment also put a spotlight on another of Lori's high-profile exes, Michael B. Jordon, who is eyeing an Oscar for his performance in Sinners next week.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris sparked reunion buzz after they were caught in a seemingly PDA moment at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in January 2026.

The pair were allegedly spotted holding hands as they walked around the ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in LA.

For the unversed, Lori and Damson were romantically linked in December 2022 and went Instagram official with their relationship in January 2023. 

Kim Kardashian shows-off Christmas puppies despite PETA criticism
Kim Kardashian shows-off Christmas puppies despite PETA criticism
Sydney Sweeney dating rumours with Puka Nacua addressed in shocking interview
Sydney Sweeney dating rumours with Puka Nacua addressed in shocking interview
Corey Parker, 'Will & Grace' actor dies at 60: Cause of death revealed
Corey Parker, 'Will & Grace' actor dies at 60: Cause of death revealed
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds send indirect message to Justin Baldoni ahead of trial
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds send indirect message to Justin Baldoni ahead of trial
Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal
Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal
Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors
Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance

Popular News

George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win

George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win
33 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie's next big move set to ruffle feathers in royal family

Princess Eugenie's next big move set to ruffle feathers in royal family

42 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win

Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win
3 hours ago