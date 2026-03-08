Sydney Sweeney dating rumours with Puka Nacua addressed in shocking interview

Sydney Sweeney’s dating rumours with Puka Nacua has finally been addressed in a shocking interview.
It all started when the NFL star revealed his dating status during a recent appearance on One Night With Steiny podcast.
During the interview, Nacua, who has been spotted with Sara Saffari, Hannah Stocking, Charlotte Flair, and Overtime Megan throughout the offseason, declared himself “completely single”.
“I’m just trying to meet some new friends and enjoy meeting people in LA,” he explained during the interview, adding, “I am currently single.”
The 24-year-old Rams wide receiver initially sparked dating rumours with the 28-year-old actress after the latter shared the criteria of her ideal romantic partner back in January 2026.
During her interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney shared that she sought an athletic, skydiving-loving partner, who should be outgoing, funny, and love climbing mountains with her.
The Housemaid star's interview somehow caught the attention of the athlete, who took to his X account and responded with a simple “Love skydiving” caption, leading his fans to speculate something is brewing between the two.
On professional front, Sydney Sweeney will soon star in Euphoria Season 3, which is set to premiere on HBO in April 2026.
Meanwhile, Puka Nacua is preparing for the 2026 NFL season, where his team is scheduled to travel to Australia for a regular-season game.