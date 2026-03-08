News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Sydney Sweeney dating rumours with Puka Nacua addressed in shocking interview

The ‘Housemaid’ actress’ and the NFL star’s dating rumours began in January 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Sydney Sweeney dating rumours with Puka Nacua addressed in shocking interview
Sydney Sweeney dating rumours with Puka Nacua addressed in shocking interview

Sydney Sweeney’s dating rumours with Puka Nacua has finally been addressed in a shocking interview.

It all started when the NFL star revealed his dating status during a recent appearance on One Night With Steiny podcast.

During the interview, Nacua, who has been spotted with Sara Saffari, Hannah Stocking, Charlotte Flair, and Overtime Megan throughout the offseason, declared himself “completely single”.

“I’m just trying to meet some new friends and enjoy meeting people in LA,” he explained during the interview, adding, “I am currently single.”

The 24-year-old Rams wide receiver initially sparked dating rumours with the 28-year-old actress after the latter shared the criteria of her ideal romantic partner back in January 2026.

During her interview with Cosmopolitan, Sweeney shared that she sought an athletic, skydiving-loving partner, who should be outgoing, funny, and love climbing mountains with her.

The Housemaid star's interview somehow caught the attention of the athlete, who took to his X account and responded with a simple “Love skydiving” caption, leading his fans to speculate something is brewing between the two.

On professional front, Sydney Sweeney will soon star in Euphoria Season 3, which is set to premiere on HBO in April 2026.

Meanwhile, Puka Nacua is preparing for the 2026 NFL season, where his team is scheduled to travel to Australia for a regular-season game.

Kim Kardashian shows-off Christmas puppies despite PETA criticism
Kim Kardashian shows-off Christmas puppies despite PETA criticism
Lori Harvey, Damson Idris caught making out in Paris, fans call it 'staged'
Lori Harvey, Damson Idris caught making out in Paris, fans call it 'staged'
Corey Parker, 'Will & Grace' actor dies at 60: Cause of death revealed
Corey Parker, 'Will & Grace' actor dies at 60: Cause of death revealed
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds send indirect message to Justin Baldoni ahead of trial
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds send indirect message to Justin Baldoni ahead of trial
Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal
Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal
Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors
Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance

Popular News

George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win

George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win
31 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie's next big move set to ruffle feathers in royal family

Princess Eugenie's next big move set to ruffle feathers in royal family

40 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win

Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win
3 hours ago