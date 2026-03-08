News
Hailey Bieber spills perfect bikini body secret after surprise pregnancy interview

Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber became parents to son Jack Blues Bieber in 2024

Hailey Bieber recently spilled the secret of her perfect bikini body.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old model took to her Instagram Story and shared a short clip of herself working out with celebrity fitness trainer Kirsty Godso.

In the video, the wife of Justin Bieber, could be seen performing dumbbell hip thrusts while holding herself up off of the ground between two benches.

The beauty mogul, who set the video to the tune of Don Toliver's song Call Back, for her workout, opted for a light gray sports bra paired with figure-hugging yoga pants which she paired with white sneakers.

The Rhode founder's latest Instagram post comes few days after she revealed her pregnancy with her first born son Jack Blues Bieber was a "surprise".

During her interview with the SHE MD podcast, the mother of 19 months old son told, “It was a surprise. She told me this was going to happen because she was like...”

The model said that her OBGYN had diagnosed her with uterine septum, a genetic condition, explaining, “I had a septum in my uterus, and Dr. A kept saying, 'Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue...'”

In the end, Hailey Bieber said, “And I was like, ‘OK. Well I'm not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we'll just cross that bridge when we get there.’ And then I magically got pregnant.”

