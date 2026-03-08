Kim Kardashian shows-off Christmas puppies despite PETA criticism

Kim Kardashian seemingly paid no heed to PETA criticism as she debuted the four puppies she gifted her children on Christmas on her Instagram feed.
On Friday, March 6, the SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram to share a snap of her Pomeranian puppies with the caption, "Welcome to the fam."
Last Christmas, Kim revealed via snaps and clips that she has gifted her four children four puppies, two with dark fur, one with a cream coat and one with stable fur, to mark the festive season.
The reality TV star shares kids North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West.
After revealing the Christmas surprise, Kim drew criticism from animal rights activists, including PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk, who called out the 45-year-old for gifting pets as gift.
"Puppies are not plushies, and it's a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," Newkirk said in a statement to PEOPLE.
Newkirk shared that the next time Kim or his sister Khloé Kardashian, who also gifted a dog to her family for Christmas, should give PETA a call if they want to add a pet to their family.
"[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis," the PETA founder added.
The Pomeranian puppies are not the only pets Kim family have, as her children posted snaps of their pet lizards over the years, including a bearded dragon named Speed.
Moreover, they also have several other Pomeranians, including two that joined the family in 2019.