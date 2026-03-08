News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Kim Kardashian shows-off Christmas puppies despite PETA criticism

The reality TV star gifted four puppies to her four children last Christmas, drawing immense backlash

  • By Hania Jamil
Kim Kardashian shows-off Christmas puppies despite PETA criticism
Kim Kardashian shows-off Christmas puppies despite PETA criticism

Kim Kardashian seemingly paid no heed to PETA criticism as she debuted the four puppies she gifted her children on Christmas on her Instagram feed.

On Friday, March 6, the SKIMS founder turned to her Instagram to share a snap of her Pomeranian puppies with the caption, "Welcome to the fam."

Last Christmas, Kim revealed via snaps and clips that she has gifted her four children four puppies, two with dark fur, one with a cream coat and one with stable fur, to mark the festive season.


The reality TV star shares kids North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

After revealing the Christmas surprise, Kim drew criticism from animal rights activists, including PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk, who called out the 45-year-old for gifting pets as gift.

"Puppies are not plushies, and it's a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," Newkirk said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Newkirk shared that the next time Kim or his sister Khloé Kardashian, who also gifted a dog to her family for Christmas, should give PETA a call if they want to add a pet to their family.

"[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis," the PETA founder added.

The Pomeranian puppies are not the only pets Kim family have, as her children posted snaps of their pet lizards over the years, including a bearded dragon named Speed.

Moreover, they also have several other Pomeranians, including two that joined the family in 2019.

Sydney Sweeney dating rumours with Puka Nacua addressed in shocking interview
Sydney Sweeney dating rumours with Puka Nacua addressed in shocking interview
Lori Harvey, Damson Idris caught making out in Paris, fans call it 'staged'
Lori Harvey, Damson Idris caught making out in Paris, fans call it 'staged'
Corey Parker, 'Will & Grace' actor dies at 60: Cause of death revealed
Corey Parker, 'Will & Grace' actor dies at 60: Cause of death revealed
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds send indirect message to Justin Baldoni ahead of trial
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds send indirect message to Justin Baldoni ahead of trial
Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal
Justin Bieber gives Hailey special treatment after 'surprise' pregnancy reveal
Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors
Pink issues heartbreaking statement days after denying Carey Hart split rumors
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari gives scathing response to singer’s DUI arrest
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
MGK concert erupts into chaos after hole in stage causes horrific fall
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Cardi B breaks silence on Nicki Minaj's sister attending her show
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry quits longtime addiction amid twin pregnancy buzz with Justin Trudeau
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Todd Meadows' horrific cause of death revealed by 'Deadliest Catch' cast member
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal take major step in 'real deal' romance

Popular News

George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win

George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win
31 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie's next big move set to ruffle feathers in royal family

Princess Eugenie's next big move set to ruffle feathers in royal family

41 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win

Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win
3 hours ago