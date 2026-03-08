Nicole Kidman's daughter hails her as 'biggest inspiration' after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is the "biggest inspiration" for her daughters.
The Babygirl actress and Keith Urban's elder daughter, Sunday Rose - who recently graced Elle Australia's March edition - while speaking to the outlet revealed who she looks up to when it comes to seeking inspiration.
During the interview, Rose revealed that accompanying her star mom to photoshoots in childhood was what inspired and influenced her to seek opportunities in the industry.
The 17-year-old model shared, “I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age."
Declaring Kidman as her "biggest inspiration", Sunday Rose said, "My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life," noting that the actress is “a key part of everything I do."
While speaking to the magazine, Rose also revealed a special advice she received from her mum.
"The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time,” she told the outlet.
She continued, “There’s always going to be something with an early call time that you don’t want to get up for, but it’s really important to be on time because it shows that you’re prepared and grateful to be there.”
Nicole Kidman shares two daughters - Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret - with her former husband, Keith Urban.
The couple ended their 19-year-long marriage by finalizing their divorce in early 2026.