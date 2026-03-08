Josh Elliott announces divorce from wife Liz Cho nearly after a decade 

CBS's ousted anchor, Josh Elliot, is seeking a divorce from his now estranged wife, Liz Cho.
On Sunday, March 8th, the 54-year-old American television journalist filed for separation in Connecticut court.
According to the documents, Josh initially submitted the papers on June 20th, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.
"The marriage of the parties has broken down irretrievably," the court papers read, as Elliott cited an equitable distribution of property as grounds.
Page Six reported that in response to his filing, Cho responded to the ex-husband’s complaint on November 6th, admitting that their marriage, "has broken down irretrievably."
However, the matter turned an unexpected twist when the ABC anchor asked to share, "copies of written correspondence, emails, cards, WeChat messages, Facebook messages, social media messaging, instant messaging, telephonic text messages, transcribed voicemail messages or any written forms of communication."
Denying to share the private emails between Elliott and Cho, he labelled her request as "unreasonable, unnecessary, and harassing."
Notably, for the further development in their case, Josh Elliot and Liz Cho are due to appear in court for the bombshell trial on March 20th.
The former couple tied the knot in 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.