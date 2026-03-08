Ariana Grande celebrates special milestone amid 8th album speculation

Ariana Grande is celebrating a major milestone on a special day.
Taking to Instagram on the 2026 International Women's Day, March 8, the 32-year-old American singer and actress marked a special milestone of her hit 2024 project.
In the post, The Boy Is Mine songstress celebrated two years of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine.
"happy two years of eternal sunshine. my favorite project yet. thank you for your love, i love you endlessly," she captioned.
The post also included the delightful music video of her hit track We Can't Be Friends.
Fans' reactions:
Joining Ariana Grande in the celebration, fans flooded the comments with their heartfelt reactions.
"happy two years ! i love you & this album so much," expressed a first.
Another celebrated, "Eternal sunshine shines so so bright!"
"we are so lucky to exist in the world at the same time as this album <3," a third added.
Ariana Grande 8th album buzz:
Ariana Grande's special milestone comes after she recently sparked speculation about her possible eighth studio album.
In a new Instagram reel for her luxury brand R.E.M. Beauty, the singer celebrated two years since the launch of some of her favorite glossy balms
In the comments section, Ariana said she counted eight in her bag.
"i have 8 glossy balms in my bag today. updated count," she wrote, which was shortly followed by a reply, "i realize what i’ve done by using that number but that is genuinely the count."
Grande's comments instantly sparked a buzz among fans, who rolled out wild theories about her eighth studio album.