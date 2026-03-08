Ryan Gosling’s SNL hosting gig takes wild turn

Ryan Gosling’s hosting gig at Saturday Night Live (SNL) recently took a wild turn.
It all started when the 45-year-old actor, who has previously hosted the programme for three times, returned to host the popular celebrity show on Saturday, March 7 alongside musical guest Gorillaz.
His opening monologue took an unexpected turn when Harry Styles appeared in the audience.
Gosling, who got disrupted by Style’s appearance, joked, “I'm here to promote my new movie, 'Project Harry Styles.'”
For the unversed, the 32-year-old singer is scheduled to host and perform as the musical guest on the show on March 14, 2026, to promote his recently released new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
Elsewhere in the segment, the Oscar-nominated actor briefly jolted that he believed he had reached the Five Timers Club.
It’s worth mentioning here that the La La Land actor is set to star in Project Hail Mary, an upcoming science fiction adventure movie, which has been produced and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.
Written by Drew Goddard, the movie is based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir.
Apart from Ryan Gosling, the movie a man named Ryland Grace who awakens on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he came to be there.
Apart from Gosling, the upcoming film also stars Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub.
Project Hail Mary is scheduled to be released on March 20, 2026.