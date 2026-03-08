Reese Witherspoon celebrates Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman & pals on Women's Day

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating the friends who've inspired her on this Women's Day.
On Sunday, March 8, the 49-year-old American actress and producer posted a touching tribute on her official Instagram account, marking the 2026 International Women's Day by honoring her pals.
In the moving tribute, Witherspoon mentioned Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Garner, Laura Dern, Mindy Kaling, and Kerry Washington.
The eight-slide carousel opened with a sweet message that read, "Happy International Women's Day! Just a *few* women who inspire and challenge me, and what each of them have taught me about female friendships."
Jennifer Aniston:
Witherspoon began the tribute with none other than her sister-like costar, Jennifer Aniston, with whom she is longtime friend and has worked in hit sitcom Friends and The Morning Show.
"She reminds me that the best friendships are built on honest, laughter and always being there for each other through every season of life."
Nicole Kidman:
Second in the list was Nicole Kidman, for whom the Legally Blonde star penned, "Nicole Kidman. Real friends push you to be your best. Nicole isn't just someone I've worked with - she's a creative partner and a dear friend. I feel lucky to learn from her."
Kerry Washington:
For Kerry Washington, Witherspoon stated, "Kerry inspires me to use my voice, support other women, and never underestimate the impact we can have together."
Laura Dern:
In a heartfelt shout-out to Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon lovingly expressed, "I don't have a sister, but I found one in Laura. No one makes me laugh like she does - and she brings so much joy and magic into my life."
Mindy Kaling:
Mentioning Mindy Kaling, the Big Little Lies actress penned, "Mindy is one of the smartest, funniest storytellers I know - and she's constantly creating opportunities for more women to tell their stories."
Jennifer Garner:
"Jen Garner. Sometimes the best thing you can do for a friend is just show up. Jen and I have supported each other through a lot of life and I'm grateful for her joyful spirit," noted the actress.
Concluding her loving post, Reese Witherspoon warmed hearts, sharing that on this special day, she is celebrating all the women who have inspired and lifted her up, reminding her how powerful they are together.