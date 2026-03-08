Tom Holland, Zendaya's 'Spider-Man' costar's wild move fuels secret wedding buzz

Zendaya and Tom Holland's secret marriage chatter has been intensified!
Amid the ongoing buzz that the lovebirds have tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, their Spider-Man costar made an eye-popping move, fueling the speculation.
According to Page Six, Liza Colón-Zayas -who worked with the couple in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day - took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 6, to re-share a post about Zendaya and Tom Holland being married.
Along with reposting the post, the actress tagged both the actors in her story and added a heart hands emoji, seemingly giving a nod to the news.
Liza Colón-Zayas's cheeky move comes days after Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, while speaking to Access Hollywood on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, revealed, “The wedding has already happened,” teasing, “You missed it.”
This made the reporter shocked, prompting her to ask, “Is that true?” to which Roach replied, “It’s very true!” with a laugh.
Shortly after Roach dropped the bombshell, photos featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya in wedding attire began making rounds on the internet, claimed to be from their secret nuptials.
The lovebirds, who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, began dating shortly afterwards and got engaged over the Christmas holidays in late 2024.