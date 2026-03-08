Britney Spears' major heartbreak resurfaces in wake of her shocking DUI arrest  

Britney Spears has become the talk of the town after her shocking DUI arrest!
On one side, the Toxic crooner has been receiving a sweet show of support from her few exes, including Sam Asghari, Kevin Federline, and Jason Alexander.
Now, it has been revealed that she had also suffered a major heartbreak before being booked earlier this week.
Months before her arrest by the California Highway Patrol, Spears reportedly parted ways with her boyfriend, Paul Soliz.
An insider recently spilt to TMZ that Spears and her former partner quietly broke up a few months ago.
"We’re told Paul’s dedication to his kids, while admirable, took away from the alone time Britney craved with him," the tipster told the outlet.
The source additionally said, "Britney opened up her home to Paul’s kids and tried to forge a relationship with them … but ultimately, she didn’t feel like Paul’s priority and the two parted ways."
Britney Spears and Paul Soliz have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2024.
They began dating each other at a private party at Chateau Marmont in August 2023.
This report came to light in the wake of the popular musician's Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrest earlier this week.
She was found drunk driving in Ventura County, California, on Wednesday after cops spotted a BMW erratically "braking and swerving in and out of lanes."