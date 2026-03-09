News
  By Riba Shaikh
King Charles shares special message after Meghan Markle drops Lilibet surprise

Royal Family has released King Charles special message just hours after Meghan Markle's new surprise.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, March 9, to mark Women's Day sharing a heartfelt post featuring new photo with daughter Lilibet.

"For the woman she will one day be…Happy International Women’s Day," wrote Meghan for her and Prince Harry's daughter.

 The photo which as per Meghan's caption was clicked by Prince Harry himself saw the mother-daughter duo cozying upto each other sitting on a rock by the beach.

Just hours after Meghan's shared Lilibet's new photo, Buckingham Palace's official account shared King Charles message as he marked Commonwealth's Day.

King Charles marked Commonwealth Day 2026 as the head of states of 56 nations.

Soon after the message of unity and strength was shared on Royal Family's official account, fans flooded the comment section with words of praises.



