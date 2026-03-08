Shreya Ghoshal drops special glimpses from soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

It was a night of music and melody for Shreya Ghoshal's fans!
On Saturday night, March 7, the iconic Indian playback singer took fans on a melodious journey of soulful music, paying a loving tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Jio World Garden.
After mesmerizing the crowd at the concert, the Teri Ore hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday morning, March 8, sharing a special glimpse from the captivating show.
The video, shared in the post, featured Shreya Ghoshal belting out Lata Mangeshkar's one of the most hit tracks Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh in her enchanting voice.
It also included glimpses of the magnificent stage, immersed audience, and vibrant lighting.
Captioning the heartfelt post, the Qayde Se songstress expressed, "This moment meant everything to me. Remembering my dearest Lata Didi, whose voice will forever guide us. Grateful that we could come together to celebrate her."
Notably, during the two-and-a-half-hour-long show, Shreya Ghoshal and the fans celebrated the extraordinary legacy of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice defined generations of Indian cinema.
The 41-year-old singer performed more than 50 songs from the Tere Liye songstress's vast discography, including Aaja Re Pardesi, Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Rangeela Re, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Hothon Mein Aisi Baat, and Baahon Mein Chale Aao.