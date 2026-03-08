News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Shreya Ghoshal drops special glimpses from soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

The 'Teri Ore' hitmaker Shreya Ghoshal pays a melodious tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

  • By Sidra Khan
Shreya Ghoshal drops special glimpses from soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar
Shreya Ghoshal drops special glimpses from soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

It was a night of music and melody for Shreya Ghoshal's fans!

On Saturday night, March 7, the iconic Indian playback singer took fans on a melodious journey of soulful music, paying a loving tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Jio World Garden.

After mesmerizing the crowd at the concert, the Teri Ore hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday morning, March 8, sharing a special glimpse from the captivating show.

The video, shared in the post, featured Shreya Ghoshal belting out Lata Mangeshkar's one of the most hit tracks Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh in her enchanting voice.

It also included glimpses of the magnificent stage, immersed audience, and vibrant lighting.

Captioning the heartfelt post, the Qayde Se songstress expressed, "This moment meant everything to me. Remembering my dearest Lata Didi, whose voice will forever guide us. Grateful that we could come together to celebrate her."

Notably, during the two-and-a-half-hour-long show, Shreya Ghoshal and the fans celebrated the extraordinary legacy of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice defined generations of Indian cinema.

The 41-year-old singer performed more than 50 songs from the Tere Liye songstress's vast discography, including Aaja Re Pardesi, Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Rangeela Re, Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Hothon Mein Aisi Baat, and Baahon Mein Chale Aao.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revives her iconic role to celebrate 2026 Women's Day
Kareena Kapoor Khan revives her iconic role to celebrate 2026 Women's Day
Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2
Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2
'Welcome 4' excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion
'Welcome 4' excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt message on 2026 Women's Day
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt message on 2026 Women's Day
Ameer Gilani sends strong message to US amid Middle East conflict
Ameer Gilani sends strong message to US amid Middle East conflict
Shah Rukh Khan finally reacts to Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar’
Shah Rukh Khan finally reacts to Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar’
'Dhurandhar' 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join A-listers reacting to teaser
'Dhurandhar' 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join A-listers reacting to teaser
Badshah apologises after 'Tateeree' backlash, calls himself 'proud Haryanavi'
Badshah apologises after 'Tateeree' backlash, calls himself 'proud Haryanavi'
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh drops official high-octane trailer
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh drops official high-octane trailer
Salman Khan's ailing father gets major health update
Salman Khan's ailing father gets major health update
Shah Rukh Khan hit with scathing criticism from 'Mirzapur' star over 'weak scripts'
Shah Rukh Khan hit with scathing criticism from 'Mirzapur' star over 'weak scripts'
Shahid Kapoor offers glimpse into family time during getaway
Shahid Kapoor offers glimpse into family time during getaway

Popular News

Josh Elliott announces divorce from wife Liz Cho nearly after a decade

Josh Elliott announces divorce from wife Liz Cho nearly after a decade
41 minutes ago
Iran announces escalation of attacks on Israel-US forces

Iran announces escalation of attacks on Israel-US forces
32 minutes ago
Britney Spears' major heartbreak resurfaces in wake of her shocking DUI arrest

Britney Spears' major heartbreak resurfaces in wake of her shocking DUI arrest

2 hours ago