Kareena Kapoor Khan revives her iconic role to celebrate 2026 Women's Day 

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared meaningful advice for the women out there!
The Crew actress, known for her bubbly nature in Bollywood, has celebrated International Women's Day in an iconic way, and fans can not stop adoring her.
On Sunday, March 8th, Kareena has channeled her beloved role as Geet Kaur Dhillon from her iconic movie, Jab We Met, to honour the women on the joyous occasion.
Taking to her Instagram account, Saif Ali Khan's life partner dropped a slew of images of herself embracing confidence and beauty within herself.
She also captioned her post, which reflects her Jab We Met’s character, as she asked the women, "DON’T EVER FORGET. To say every single day of your life. MAIN APNI FAVOURITE HOON. Happy Women's Day, ladies."
The Buckingham Murders starlet, whose nickname is Bebo, began her post with a makeup-free selfie, which she captured during her free time at home.
She also included a few snaps from her recent trip to the snowy island, as the location of her getaway has yet to be confirmed by the popular Indian actress.
For those unaware, Kareena Kapoor Khan played her iconic role as Geet Kaur Dhillon in Imtiaz Ali’s superhit romance-comedy film, Jab We Met, which premiered in 2007.