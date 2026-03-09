News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Alia Bhatt melts hearts with Women’s Day Card from Raha & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt posted a sneak peek of the sweet handmade card that little Raha created

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Alia Bhatt melts hearts with Women’s Day Card from Raha & Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt melts hearts with Women’s Day Card from Raha & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt received a sweet Women’s Day surprise as Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha Kapoor made a special card for her.

On Sunday, the Alpha starlet took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of the touching card she received from her daughter Raha, whom she shares with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

She posted a sneak peek of the sweet handmade card that little Raha created with her dad’s assistance.

The sweet note carried a message that read, “To Mama, Happy Women’s Day. From Papa & Raha.”

Sharing a snap of the card, Alia expressed her emotions in a touching note, written over the picture of the card.

The Student Of The Year starlet wrote, “A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming."

To note, Ranbir Kapoort dated Alia Bhatt for a few years and got married in April 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, Raha in November of the same year.

Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.

Hania Aamir speaks out on equality as UN Women Pakistan Goodwill ambassador
Hania Aamir speaks out on equality as UN Women Pakistan Goodwill ambassador
Alia Bhatt announces new release date for 'Alpha' with surprising move
Alia Bhatt announces new release date for 'Alpha' with surprising move
Shreya Ghoshal drops special glimpses from soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar
Shreya Ghoshal drops special glimpses from soulful tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar
Kareena Kapoor Khan revives her iconic role to celebrate 2026 Women's Day
Kareena Kapoor Khan revives her iconic role to celebrate 2026 Women's Day
Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2
Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2
'Welcome 4' excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion
'Welcome 4' excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt message on 2026 Women's Day
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt message on 2026 Women's Day
Ameer Gilani sends strong message to US amid Middle East conflict
Ameer Gilani sends strong message to US amid Middle East conflict
Shah Rukh Khan finally reacts to Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar’
Shah Rukh Khan finally reacts to Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar’
'Dhurandhar' 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join A-listers reacting to teaser
'Dhurandhar' 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join A-listers reacting to teaser
Badshah apologises after 'Tateeree' backlash, calls himself 'proud Haryanavi'
Badshah apologises after 'Tateeree' backlash, calls himself 'proud Haryanavi'
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh drops official high-octane trailer
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh drops official high-octane trailer

Popular News

George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP

George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
29 minutes ago
Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life

Oil prices skyrocket as war intensifies: How it could impact your daily life
2 hours ago
Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy

Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy
40 minutes ago