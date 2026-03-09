Alia Bhatt melts hearts with Women’s Day Card from Raha & Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt received a sweet Women’s Day surprise as Ranbir Kapoor and little Raha Kapoor made a special card for her.
On Sunday, the Alpha starlet took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of the touching card she received from her daughter Raha, whom she shares with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.
She posted a sneak peek of the sweet handmade card that little Raha created with her dad’s assistance.
The sweet note carried a message that read, “To Mama, Happy Women’s Day. From Papa & Raha.”
Sharing a snap of the card, Alia expressed her emotions in a touching note, written over the picture of the card.
The Student Of The Year starlet wrote, “A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming."
To note, Ranbir Kapoort dated Alia Bhatt for a few years and got married in April 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, Raha in November of the same year.
Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.
However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.