Alia Bhatt announces new release date for 'Alpha' with surprising move  

Alia Bhatt has revealed a new release date for her upcoming movie, Alpha, with a surprise big move.
Days after debuting at the 2026 BAFTA awards ceremony, the Heart of Stone actress took to her Instagram account on Monday, March 9, to share an update on the film, which also stars Sharvari in the leading role.
Alia released the first poster of her new Yash Raj Films project, revealing that Alpha will now be set for July 10, 2026, release.
The movie was previously scheduled to premiere in cinemas on Christmas last year, but was later postponed to April 17 this year before being rescheduled for its current July 10 release date.
"#ALPHA 10.07.2026 See you in cinemas @sharvari | @anilskapoor | @iambobbydeol | #ShivRawail | #AdityaChopra | #AkshayeWidhani | @yrf | #YRFSpyUniverse," Alia stated in her caption.
Apart from announcing the new release date, the detail in her new post which grabbed the attention of fans was the slight glimpse of the actress's look, which instantly sent the internet into a frenzy.
One fan noted, "Finally omg so seated."
"Alpha girls, come on," another commented.
While a third enthusiastically chimed in, "Despite the long wait, it was worth it after seeing a little bit of Alia's face in this poster."
In addition to the Highway actress and Sharvari, the forthcoming film will also see Indian veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the leading roles.
For those unaware, Alia Bhatt has played a lead spy in Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.