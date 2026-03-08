'Welcome 4' excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion

Majnu and Uday bhai are back!
With Welcome to the Jungle scheduled for a June 26 release, it has been reported that the iconic trio of the Welcome franchise will be reunited on the big screens as the fourth instalment is in the advanced stages.
Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, along with his team of writers have been writing the script for Welcome 4.
While Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal are set to reprise their original roles, it was also reported by Mid-day that Rawal will feature in Welcome to the Jungle but will be playing a different character and not Dr Ghungroo.
The scripting of Welcome 4 is being designed so that these three characters, Uday Shetty, Dr Ghungroo and Majnu Bhai, will be woven organically in the plot; however, the story will be completely different.
Initial Welcome movies starred the late Feroze Khan and Naseeruddin Shah as antagonists, and maker of the fourth film are keen to introduce new villains.
About 'Welcome' franchise:
Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the franchise kicked off with 2007 blockbuster Welcome, with a star-studded cast such as Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
The series continued with Welcome Back (2015), which brough back Uday, Majnu Bhai, and Dr Ghungroo in another crime-comedy setup.