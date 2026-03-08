News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

'Welcome 4' excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion

The classic comedy is coming back with its fourth instalment with an original plot line

  • By Hania Jamil
Welcome 4 excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion
'Welcome 4' excites fans for Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor & Paresh Rawal reunion

Majnu and Uday bhai are back!

With Welcome to the Jungle scheduled for a June 26 release, it has been reported that the iconic trio of the Welcome franchise will be reunited on the big screens as the fourth instalment is in the advanced stages.

Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, along with his team of writers have been writing the script for Welcome 4.

While Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Paresh Rawal are set to reprise their original roles, it was also reported by Mid-day that Rawal will feature in Welcome to the Jungle but will be playing a different character and not Dr Ghungroo.

The scripting of Welcome 4 is being designed so that these three characters, Uday Shetty, Dr Ghungroo and Majnu Bhai, will be woven organically in the plot; however, the story will be completely different.

Initial Welcome movies starred the late Feroze Khan and Naseeruddin Shah as antagonists, and maker of the fourth film are keen to introduce new villains.

About 'Welcome' franchise:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the franchise kicked off with 2007 blockbuster Welcome, with a star-studded cast such as Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

The series continued with Welcome Back (2015), which brough back Uday, Majnu Bhai, and Dr Ghungroo in another crime-comedy setup.

Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2
Shahid Kapoor drops major update on ‘Farzi’ Season 2
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt message on 2026 Women's Day
Anupam Kher pens heartfelt message on 2026 Women's Day
Ameer Gilani sends strong message to US amid Middle East conflict
Ameer Gilani sends strong message to US amid Middle East conflict
Shah Rukh Khan finally reacts to Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar’
Shah Rukh Khan finally reacts to Anil Kapoor’s 'Subedaar’
'Dhurandhar' 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join A-listers reacting to teaser
'Dhurandhar' 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join A-listers reacting to teaser
Badshah apologises after 'Tateeree' backlash, calls himself 'proud Haryanavi'
Badshah apologises after 'Tateeree' backlash, calls himself 'proud Haryanavi'
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh drops official high-octane trailer
'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh drops official high-octane trailer
Salman Khan's ailing father gets major health update
Salman Khan's ailing father gets major health update
Shah Rukh Khan hit with scathing criticism from 'Mirzapur' star over 'weak scripts'
Shah Rukh Khan hit with scathing criticism from 'Mirzapur' star over 'weak scripts'
Shahid Kapoor offers glimpse into family time during getaway
Shahid Kapoor offers glimpse into family time during getaway
Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
Reema Khan melts hearts honoring Amjad Sabri on 10th death anniversary
Reema Khan melts hearts honoring Amjad Sabri on 10th death anniversary

Popular News

Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence

Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence
22 minutes ago
Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time after broken arm amid missing rumors

Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time after broken arm amid missing rumors

2 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirm Australia return next month

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirm Australia return next month

59 minutes ago