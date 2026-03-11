Margot Robbie’s shocking weight loss transformation triggers Ozempic rumours  

Margot Robbie has recently found herself under tight spotlight, after her dramatic hairstyle at the Paris Fashion Week.
On Tuesday, March 10, the Wuthering Heights actress made a striking appearance by debuting her new locks at this year’s fashion gala.
For the PFW, Robbie opted for a sheer tank top, which she paired with wide-leg jeans and matching heels.
During the event, the Barbie alum also saw greeting Jennie of BLACKPINK and Teyana Taylor.
As her new look has been praised online, she has also become the subject of a new debate.
In the viral footage and snaps, several eagle-eyed fans noticed her shocking weight loss transformation.
One fan noted, "One of the biggest mistakes a woman can make is to remove her buccal fat."
"Women convincing other women to have their buccal fat removed is easily the most savage mating competition behaviour I’ve ever seen," another chimed in.
While a third claimed her decreasing fame might be the reason behind her new transformation.
"It’s so sad to see how many people lost their beauty to the Ozempic face," a fourth claimed.
As of now, neither Margot Robbie nor her representatives have responded to these ongoing Ozempic rumours.