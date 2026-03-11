News
  • By Web Desk
News

Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden

The Princess of Pop was taken into custody for DUI in Ventura County

  • By Web Desk
Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden
Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden

Britney Spears’ mugshot will not be made public following her recent DUI arrest, as authorities say the case does not meet the requirements for releasing booking photos.

As per TMZ, an official the Toxic singer’s booking photo fails to meet the requirements for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to make it public

The outlet revealed that the department only issues mugshots of those who are arrested in violent crimes or when a suspect is a public threat, which Spears is not.

On March 4, the 44-year-old Princess of Pop was taken into custody for DUI in Ventura County, California, at about 9:30 p.m. local time.

Authorities alleged Spears was speeding and driving erratically on the freeway before California Highway Patrol officers pulled her over.

She was held in custody at 3:02 a.m. and released about three hours later.

The officials shared that Spears was believed to be under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.

Spears was subjected to multiple field sobriety tests, while officials have not yet disclosed the results of her chemical test.

Her arraignment date is scheduled for May 4.

Following the incident, the Womanizer singer manager shared that her arrest was “unfortunate” and “completely inexcusable.”

Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Jimmy Fallon honors 'adventurous' friend Bad Bunny on his 32nd birthday
Jimmy Fallon honors 'adventurous' friend Bad Bunny on his 32nd birthday
Benny Blanco finally breaks silence on hygiene habits days after dirty feet backlash
Benny Blanco finally breaks silence on hygiene habits days after dirty feet backlash
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'
'Chainsaw Man' manga nears dramatic conclusion after seven years
'Chainsaw Man' manga nears dramatic conclusion after seven years
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards

Popular News

Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details

Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
50 minutes ago
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama

Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama

2 hours ago
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

5 hours ago