Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden

Britney Spears’ mugshot will not be made public following her recent DUI arrest, as authorities say the case does not meet the requirements for releasing booking photos.
As per TMZ, an official the Toxic singer’s booking photo fails to meet the requirements for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to make it public
The outlet revealed that the department only issues mugshots of those who are arrested in violent crimes or when a suspect is a public threat, which Spears is not.
On March 4, the 44-year-old Princess of Pop was taken into custody for DUI in Ventura County, California, at about 9:30 p.m. local time.
Authorities alleged Spears was speeding and driving erratically on the freeway before California Highway Patrol officers pulled her over.
She was held in custody at 3:02 a.m. and released about three hours later.
The officials shared that Spears was believed to be under the influence of both drugs and alcohol.
Spears was subjected to multiple field sobriety tests, while officials have not yet disclosed the results of her chemical test.
Her arraignment date is scheduled for May 4.
Following the incident, the Womanizer singer manager shared that her arrest was “unfortunate” and “completely inexcusable.”