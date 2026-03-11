News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz

Is Russell Brand really dead? Bombshell truth finally out after Dan Bongino's viral claim

  • By Sidra Khan
Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz
Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz

Russell Brand is alive!

A viral rumor about Russell Brand's death sparked chaos all over the internet on Wednesday, March 11, when Dan Bongino - podcaster and former U.S. Co-Deputy Director of FBI, ignited a shocking buzz online through his surprising tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

In the tweet, the 51-year-old podcaster, without mentioning any name, wrote, "There won’t be another. One of the saddest days of my life. He was just different. And everyone who knew him, knew it. May God rest your soul."

To fuel the buzz, the statement was accompanied by a photo featuring Bongino, Russell Brand, and the late Charlie Kirk.

P.C. X
P.C. X

While the emotional tribute was meant for the late American political activist and entrepreneur Kirk, fans thought that it was about Brand, sparking the confusion.

The post instantly garnered widespread attention on social media, with users expressing their shock over the news.

“Wait… what? Is Russell Brand actually dead??” one user asked.

Another questioned, “@grok Is this news authentic?”

“Damn RIP Russell Brand poor guy just couldn’t bear watching his ex wife fall in love with the son of Fidel Castro,” a third commented.

It is worth mentioning that there's no latest update or report on Russell Brand's whereabouts and health, suggesting that he is alive.

Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer
Katy Perry reacts after losing trademark battle with Australian Designer
Ballerina Misty Copeland to perform at Oscars after calling out Timothée Chalamet
Ballerina Misty Copeland to perform at Oscars after calling out Timothée Chalamet
Margot Robbie’s shocking weight loss transformation triggers Ozempic rumours
Margot Robbie’s shocking weight loss transformation triggers Ozempic rumours
Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere
Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden
Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden
Jimmy Fallon honors 'adventurous' friend Bad Bunny on his 32nd birthday
Jimmy Fallon honors 'adventurous' friend Bad Bunny on his 32nd birthday
Benny Blanco finally breaks silence on hygiene habits days after dirty feet backlash
Benny Blanco finally breaks silence on hygiene habits days after dirty feet backlash
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'

Popular News

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
18 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity

Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
28 minutes ago
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal

Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
2 hours ago