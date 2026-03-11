Russell Brand death rumor stirs chaos, major truth revealed behind shocking buzz

Russell Brand is alive!
A viral rumor about Russell Brand's death sparked chaos all over the internet on Wednesday, March 11, when Dan Bongino - podcaster and former U.S. Co-Deputy Director of FBI, ignited a shocking buzz online through his surprising tweet on X (formerly Twitter).
In the tweet, the 51-year-old podcaster, without mentioning any name, wrote, "There won’t be another. One of the saddest days of my life. He was just different. And everyone who knew him, knew it. May God rest your soul."
To fuel the buzz, the statement was accompanied by a photo featuring Bongino, Russell Brand, and the late Charlie Kirk.
While the emotional tribute was meant for the late American political activist and entrepreneur Kirk, fans thought that it was about Brand, sparking the confusion.
The post instantly garnered widespread attention on social media, with users expressing their shock over the news.
“Wait… what? Is Russell Brand actually dead??” one user asked.
Another questioned, “@grok Is this news authentic?”
“Damn RIP Russell Brand poor guy just couldn’t bear watching his ex wife fall in love with the son of Fidel Castro,” a third commented.
It is worth mentioning that there's no latest update or report on Russell Brand's whereabouts and health, suggesting that he is alive.