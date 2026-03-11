News
  • By Salima Bhutto
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?

‘One Piece’ season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 10

Many viewers have been wondering when will the season 3 of One Piece will arrive on Netflix after the second season of its live-action adaptation recently concluded on the streaming giant.

P.S. Spoiler Alert!

How 'One Piece' season 2 concluded?

The second season concluded with the Straw Hats defeating the tyrant Wapol on Drum Island, that led him to secure Tony Tony Chopper as their doctor.

This season also witnessed Dr. Kureha creating a "cherry blossom" snow scene, fulfilling Dr. Hiriluk's dream.

In the finale, the crew sets sail for Alabasta, while the finale reveals Sir Crocodile as the mastermind of Mr. 0.

Renewal of season 3

Netflix officially renewed the season 3 of live-action series in August 2025.

What will happen in season 3?

The upcoming season will focus on the Alabasta arc, which will likely feature Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace and new agents.

When is season 3 expected to be released?

Season 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2027 or early 2028.

Season 3: Production Status

The production for season 3 began in November 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The season 1 and 2 of One Piece is currently streaming on Netflix. 

