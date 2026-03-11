Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere  

Daniel Radcliffe is advocating for the rights of child actors, and he believes that mental health support should be mandatory on acting sets.
The 36-year-old English actor, who rose to fame with his iconic portrayal as the young wizard in Harry Potter, has opened up about his personal experience of struggling with mental health as a child artist.
In a candid conversation during Bustle's One Nightstand series, Daniel discussed the false narrative surrounding child actors’ fame and how it affected them on a deeper level.
He reflected that the illusion that child actors are living the dream because they have fame, money, and success can be crushing behind the scenes.
The Now You See 2 actor revealed that the only thing that can support them is to include mandatory therapy for young performers.
"There’s been some really tragic stories in the last few years... Normalise it, start therapy before you need it," he advocated.
Despite being fortunate to have a lot of good people around him on Harry Potter's set, Daniel stressed the need to provide mental health support for the child actors currently working in the industry.
These remarks of the popular actor came ahead of his striking comeback on Broadway nearly two years ago.
Daniel Radcliffe is starring in the Broadway premiere of the solo play Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre.
The first show will kick off on March 12, 2026, and the 13-week limited engagement began previews on February 21, 2026, featuring interactive audience participation, according to Variety.