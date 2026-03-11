Benny Blanco finally breaks silence on hygiene habits days after dirty feet backlash

Benny Blanco finally broke silence on his infamous hygiene habitsm days after receiving backlash over his bare dirty feet.
The 38-year-old record producer during the latest episode of his newly released podcast Friends Keep Secrets on Tuesday, March 10, invited Ed Sheeran as his guest alongside Lil Dicky, whose real name is David Andrew Burd, and wife Kristin Batalucco.
During the conversation, Blanco spilled the tea on his shower schedule, as he initially the Sapphire hitmaker, "Do you shower every day?"
To which the 35-year-old British singer replied, "Yeah sometimes twice a day mostly twice a day actually."
"Really?" Blanco intervened, adding, "I feel like I'm like you though I look like I don't smell good."
To which, Sheeran quipped, adding. "But actually you're the best-smelling person I know."
The artist, who is married to Selena Gomez, humourously shared, "I know, I smell good. And I never, like even if I don't shower..."
The interview comes weeks after Benny Blanco made headlines after appearing on his new podcast with visibly dirty bare feet.
On February 24, during the podcast, cameras captured close-up shots of the soles of Blanco's feet, which soon went viral.
He later addressed the controversy surrounding his feet on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, claiming the dirty feet were due to the "facility's" dirty floors.