Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere

Cillian Murphy was joined by Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson as the trio led the star-studded red carpet at the New York premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
On Tuesday evening as the cast of Peaky Blinders gathered for the New York premiere of its long awaited feature length instalment, The Immortal Man.
Back as Brummie gangster Tommy Shelby, the Oppenheimer star led the red carpet outside the DGA Theater, joined by new castmates Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson.
He opted for a black two-piece suit from Giorgio Made To Measure while greeting onlookers ahead of the film's latest screening.
Adding glamour to the event, A House of Dynamite starlet dazzled in an elegant halter-neck dress with pleated detail, complemented by pale foundation and striking maroon lipstick, ensuring she claimed her share of the spotlight.
After six seasons and 36 episodes, the beloved show was announced to be returning in film form, with a spin-off series also in the works.
Notably, the show creator Steven Knight first teased the release of a film back in 2021, before it was confirmed last year.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man story resumes four years after viewers bid farewell to the Shelbys in the Peaky Blinders finale.