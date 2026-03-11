News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere

The Oppenheimer star led the red carpet, joined by castmates Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at Peaky Blinders film premiere
Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson dazzle at 'Peaky Blinders' film premiere

Cillian Murphy was joined by Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson as the trio led the star-studded red carpet at the New York premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

On Tuesday evening as the cast of Peaky Blinders gathered for the New York premiere of its long awaited feature length instalment, The Immortal Man.

Back as Brummie gangster Tommy Shelby, the Oppenheimer star led the red carpet outside the DGA Theater, joined by new castmates Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson.

He opted for a black two-piece suit from Giorgio Made To Measure while greeting onlookers ahead of the film's latest screening.

Adding glamour to the event, A House of Dynamite starlet dazzled in an elegant halter-neck dress with pleated detail, complemented by pale foundation and striking maroon lipstick, ensuring she claimed her share of the spotlight.

After six seasons and 36 episodes, the beloved show was announced to be returning in film form, with a spin-off series also in the works.

Notably, the show creator Steven Knight first teased the release of a film back in 2021, before it was confirmed last year.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man story resumes four years after viewers bid farewell to the Shelbys in the Peaky Blinders finale.

Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden
Britney Spears’ DUI arrest takes twist as mugshot remains hidden
Jimmy Fallon honors 'adventurous' friend Bad Bunny on his 32nd birthday
Jimmy Fallon honors 'adventurous' friend Bad Bunny on his 32nd birthday
Benny Blanco finally breaks silence on hygiene habits days after dirty feet backlash
Benny Blanco finally breaks silence on hygiene habits days after dirty feet backlash
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'
'Chainsaw Man' manga nears dramatic conclusion after seven years
'Chainsaw Man' manga nears dramatic conclusion after seven years
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards

Popular News

Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details

Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
50 minutes ago
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama

Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama

2 hours ago
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

5 hours ago