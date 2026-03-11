News
  By Fatima Hassan
Jimmy Fallon honors 'adventurous' friend Bad Bunny on his 32nd birthday

2026 Grammy champion singer Bad Bunny turned 32 earlier this year

Bad Bunny has received the sweetest birthday wish ever from none other than his closest pal in the industry, Jimmy Fallon!

The critically-acclaimed Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, turned 32nd on Tuesday, March 10.

On the joyous occasion, the DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS hitmaker surprised fans as he returned to his Instagram account to share a sweet snap, featuring himself, while smiling at a small yet adorable birthday cake.

To welcome Bad Bunny on social media, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host took to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt birthday tribute to the rap star.

"Wishing the Happiest Birthday to @badbunnypr! Here’s to many more adventures," the 51-year-old television host and comedian penned.

Jimmy also included several photos of himself and Bad Bunny, which reflect their close bond and their longtime friendship.

The popular TV host surprised fans after uploading a picture featuring their surprise performance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January this year.

Notably, this particular snap, which was taken when the two entertained the audience by covering the Backstreet Boys.

This year, Bad Bunny not only celebrated by Jimmy Fallon himself, but several Hollywood celebrities also showed their unwavering support for him after he swept multiple accolades at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony. 

