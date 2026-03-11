News
Sombr blasts O2 Brixton Academy as 'most poorly managed' after fainting incident

The 'back to friends' singer has played three consecutive nights at London's O2 Brixton Academy

  • By Hania Jamil
Sombr was seemingly fed up by management during his London concert, as he called out the staff for failing to aid the crowd.

The would've been you singer was forced to pause his March 10 show at London's O2 Brixton Academy, slamming it as the most "poorly managed" venue he has ever played in.

Sombr, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, played three nights at the venue, which has a capacity of around 5,000 people from March 8th to March 10th.

Fan footage from the third night has gone viral, where the singer could be seen stopping mid-performance to address an incident in the crowd where an audience member appeared to have fainted.

"Alright, stop the show, guys, there's someone passed out over here," the 20-year-old said.

While pointing at the area of the incident, Sombr noted, "This is the most poorly managed venue I've ever played at in my life."

Addressing the security guards, he added, "You guys need to pay attention, it's insane. Safety comes first."

The venue does not have the best reputation, as it was the site of tragedy in 2022, when a crowd crush outside of the sold-out concert by Afrobeat artist Asake led to the deaths of a fan and a security guard, aged 23 and 33.

Brixton Academy's licence was initially suspended for three months by Lambeth Council, later extended, due to "shambolic" security procedures.

It eventually reopened in April 2024 after following extensive new conditions to promote public safety.

