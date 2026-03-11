Jennifer Aniston turns hairstylist for BFF Courteney Cox in fun collab: Watch

It's a joyful day for Friends fans as Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have teamed up for a fun collaboration.
The Morning Show actress on Tuesday, March 10, took to her official Instagram Stories to re-share her luxury brand, Lolavie's, post.
The post included a delightful clip that showed the We're the Millers actress become hairstylist for her bestie Courteney Cox.
In the video, Jennifer Aniston showed off her hairstyling skills by first applying a de-tangler on the Scream actress's hair.
"Do you use it even if you don't have tangles?" quipped Cox before gushing over the product's smell.
The Horrible Bosses star then sectioned Courteney Cox's locks and began blow-drying.
"I love that you think you don't have tangles," laughed Aniston as she continued, "By the way, you know what else is not as easy to do?"
The Murder Mystery actress then styled Cox's hair as they shared fun moments and laughs.
As the video neared its conclusion, Courteney Cox praised her Friends costar's hairstyling skills by gushing, "I like it. You've got a job here. Wow!"
The joyful collab instantly sparked a frenzy among Friends fans as they shared their heartfelt reactions seeing the iconic duo together.
For those unfamiliar, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's friendship dates back to 1994, when they began working on the hit sitcom Friends.