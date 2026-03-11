Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco poke fun at heartthrobs like Jacob Elordi

Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco joked that they represent “normal guys,” unlike ultra-attractive stars such as Jacob Elordi.
While conversing on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the music producer and the Photograph singer described themselves as relatable rather than glamorous.
"I feel like me and Ed share the same thing where it's like... there's a lot of guys that get big that you're like, 'Oh yeah that person should be,'" Blanco said, adding that they're noticeably "cool."
"I feel like both, especially me... you give the normal guy hope," he mentioned to Sheeran.
Co-host Kristin Batalucco also added that all three of them are "just a bunch of normal dudes."
Blanco acknowledged that many men out there are “so hot” and can seemingly do it all.
"There's definitely the popular kid in school who's super, super attractive," the Perfect singer said.
"Yeah like Jacob Elordi or something... or like Chris Brown," Blanco said, adding, "Like there's so many guys who can do like crazy stuff."
Pointing to men who can do “crazy stuff,” Batalucco mentioned that Benson Boone could manage a backflip.
However, Lil Dicky stated that he's "straddling like us."
"He's like, hot-funny looking," Blanco said.
Lil Dicky responded, "Yeah, I think he's almost hotter than funny looking."
Blanco concluded, "His body screams hot guy and his face is like, 'Oh, you can be one of the normal [guys]."
In a TIME100 cover story published last April, Blanco shared a similar sentiment — and detailed what made Sheeran so "relatable."