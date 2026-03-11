News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

King Charles endorses Queen Camilla's powerful stance on Andrew in new move

Buckingham palace shares delightful video of the special event hosted by Her Majesty

  • By Fatima Hassan
King Charles endorses Queen Camillas powerful stance on Andrew in new move
King Charles endorses Queen Camilla's powerful stance on Andrew in new move 

King Charles III is seemingly agreeing to his life partner, Queen Camilla's powerful narrative against his disgraced brother, Andrew. 

Her Majesty, who has been headlining since she delivered a remarkable speech on International Women's Day, hosted a special evening at Buckingham Palace to honour "brilliant women."

After the noble royal event, the 77-year-old British monarch's office took to his Instagram account to share the statement, "Women of the World! Yesterday afternoon, The Queen celebrated brilliant women from all spheres of life." 

"From the Arts to Education and Business, and people working to eradicate Violence Against Women and Girls," Buckingham Palace further hailed the Queen on the King’s behalf.

They also released a clip of the 78-year-old British Royal Family members greeting their prestigious guests on the auspicious occasion.

The attention-grabbing badge of fans was Queen's badge, which also had the powerful line that reads, "Shame must change sides."

This badge appeared to be another move against the former Duke of York after her historical speech at the International Women's Day event held at St James Palace. 

For those unaware, Andrew has been under hot water after his controversial arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19 this year.

Before Her Majesty, Prince Edward spoke in support of sexual violence victims during his state trip to the Middle East earlier this year.  

Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
Queen Camilla draws strength from Prince Edward to strike at Andrew scandal
Queen Camilla draws strength from Prince Edward to strike at Andrew scandal
Royal family struggles with health emergency amid Epstein scandal
Royal family struggles with health emergency amid Epstein scandal
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
Zara Tindall defies Kate's bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'family is family'
Zara Tindall defies Kate's bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'family is family'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
King Charles shares new message after anti-monarchy drama at annual royal event
King Charles shares new message after anti-monarchy drama at annual royal event
Princess Eugenie loses major Royal role as Andrew wrongdoings continue to haunt
Princess Eugenie loses major Royal role as Andrew wrongdoings continue to haunt
Prince William, Kate Middleton share touching highlights from Commonwealth Day
Prince William, Kate Middleton share touching highlights from Commonwealth Day
Foreign royal surprises King Charles with unannounced Commonwealth Day Service visit
Foreign royal surprises King Charles with unannounced Commonwealth Day Service visit
King Charles to address Andrew's succession removal in key Commonwealth meeting
King Charles to address Andrew's succession removal in key Commonwealth meeting
Prince William, Kate Middleton kick off Commonwealth Day service with striking arrival
Prince William, Kate Middleton kick off Commonwealth Day service with striking arrival

Popular News

Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details

Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
50 minutes ago
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama

Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama

2 hours ago
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

5 hours ago