King Charles endorses Queen Camilla's powerful stance on Andrew in new move 

King Charles III is seemingly agreeing to his life partner, Queen Camilla's powerful narrative against his disgraced brother, Andrew.
Her Majesty, who has been headlining since she delivered a remarkable speech on International Women's Day, hosted a special evening at Buckingham Palace to honour "brilliant women."
After the noble royal event, the 77-year-old British monarch's office took to his Instagram account to share the statement, "Women of the World! Yesterday afternoon, The Queen celebrated brilliant women from all spheres of life."
"From the Arts to Education and Business, and people working to eradicate Violence Against Women and Girls," Buckingham Palace further hailed the Queen on the King’s behalf.
They also released a clip of the 78-year-old British Royal Family members greeting their prestigious guests on the auspicious occasion.
The attention-grabbing badge of fans was Queen's badge, which also had the powerful line that reads, "Shame must change sides."
This badge appeared to be another move against the former Duke of York after her historical speech at the International Women's Day event held at St James Palace.
For those unaware, Andrew has been under hot water after his controversial arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office on February 19 this year.
Before Her Majesty, Prince Edward spoke in support of sexual violence victims during his state trip to the Middle East earlier this year.