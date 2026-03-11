News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Royal Family braces for fresh scandal as explosive memoir looms after Andrew fallout

King Charles and the other member of firm are said to be on edge over a forthcoming memoir

The Royal Family is reportedly bracing for fresh turmoil as fears grow over an explosive memoir that could reveal sensitive details, coming at a time when the monarchy is still grappling with the fallout surrounding Andrew.

As per Closer Magazine, a source shared that King Charles and the other member of firm are said to be on edge over a forthcoming memoir Edward’s ex-girlfriend, West End star Ruthie Henshall.

In her meomoir, Henshall disclosed the ups and downs of their romance in an explosive new memoir, The Showgirl and the Prince, also revealed a series of love letters she received from Edward during their five year romance.

The insider said, “It’s not just Sophie and Edward that are losing sleep over this either. The rest of the family is worried too. It’s another embarrassment at a time when the monarchy is already under intense scrutiny. This is the last thing they need.”

They added, “There real anxiety inside the Palace about how far this memoir will delve into the family and who knows what Edward shared? He was young and in love and may have been very indiscreet.”

The tipster revealed, “He insists there’s nothing to worry about on that front, but until members of the Firm see a manuscript this will be viewed as another threat waiting to detonate. But, for Edward, the damage has already begun.”

Notably, the memoir came into spotlight as the Royal Family faces renewed turmoil following the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew.

After being stripped of his royal titles in late 2025, Andrew was arrested in early 2026 on suspicion of criminal misconduct and is currently released under investigation as multiple police forces examine his historical links to Jeffrey Epstein.

