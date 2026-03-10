Royal family struggles with health emergency amid Epstein scandal

News
  By Javeria Ahmed
date 2026-03-10

The U.S. Department of Justice released millions of documents on January 30, related to Jeffrey Epstein and the royal family member

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is preparing for a lung transplant after experiencing a “negative development” in her health.

As per recent details, Crown Prince Haakon has not carried out a public engagement since January 28, when she visited the Fredrikstad Library.

A royal spokesperson said her ongoing health issues continue to affect her schedule, with no upcoming engagements currently listed in the royal calendar.

Palace communications manager Guri Varpe told Norwegian outlet TV2: "As is known, the Crown Princess has the chronic disease pulmonary fibrosis. As we communicated in December, there has been a clear negative development in the Crown Princess's health recently, and preparations have begun with a view to an assessment for a lung transplant.

"The Crown Princess has an increasing need for tailored training, rest and recovery, and her official program is adapted to her health condition."

The health update came after the U.S. Department of Justice released millions of documents on January 30, related to Jeffrey Epstein, including emails in which the Crown Princess reportedly wrote that he “tickle(s) my brain” and discussed “wife hunting.”

To note, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, is set for a lung transplant after her condition worsened last year.

While she stepped back from duties for pulmonary rehabilitation in October, Crown Prince Haakon has continued public engagements, including a visit to Elcare Nordic on Monday, without commenting on her health.

