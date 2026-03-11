Queen Camilla draws strength from Prince Edward to strike at Andrew scandal 

News
Queen Camilla has gained strength from Prince Edward to strike at the ongoing escalating Andrew scandal.

Her Majesty became the second British Royal Family member to take a brutal aim at King Charles III's disgraced brother over his alleged ties with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Advocating for the rights of sexual abuse survivors at the St. James' Palace, Camilla publicly stands with the victims.

Utilizing International Women's Day occasion, Camilla made a statement while addressing the crowd, saying, "We stand with you and alongside you, today and every day, in solidarity, sorrow and sympathy." 

"To every survivor of every kind of violence, many of whom have not been able to tell their stories or who have not believed, please know that you are not alone," the 78-year-old Queen of the United Kingdom noted.

Despite making no direct reference to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and disgraced brother-in-law, Queen Camilla became the second British Royal Family member who spoke out for the violence abusers, as initially the Duke of Edinburgh, who turned 62 on March 10, broke his silence over the support of the victims.

During his official state visit to the Middle East last month, Prince Edward said it is "really important always to remember the victims." 

So far, Prince William or any other senior royal member has not spoken about the support of victims affected by Jeffrey Epstein. 

