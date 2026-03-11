News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Prince William wins hearts with charming move for 'Harry Potter' star at Windsor

The Prince of Wales makes heartfelt gesture as he bestows prestigious honour to 'Harry Potter' star Warwick Davis

  • By Sidra Khan
Prince William wins hearts with charming move for Harry Potter star at Windsor
Prince William wins hearts with charming move for 'Harry Potter' star at Windsor

Windsor Castle witnessed a heartfelt spectacle today as Prince William bestowed special honours to incredible recipients.

On Wednesday, March 11, the Prince of Wales, at Windsor Castle, presented prestigious royal honours to deserving candidates for their "outstanding service."

During the special ceremony, the future king honoured the Harry Potter star Warwick Davis with an OBE for his contributions to drama and charitable work.

While William has been bestowing these royal honours to recipients for quite some time, today's event stole the show and won fans' hearts due to the Prince's charming gesture for Davis.

As the Prince of Wales welcomed the 56-year-old English actor at the royal residence, he went down on one knee to greet Davis in a heartfelt move of respect.

Shortly after the photos were shared on Instagram, royal fans began praising Prince William for his heart-warming move.




"Prince William's very polite behaviour, respect and esteem for people. Way to go!" praised one.

A second penned, "He absolutely deserves it, and William treats him as an equal!!! Simply fantastic!!!"

Another stated, "Well done Warwick, immensely deserved.

For those unaware, Warwick Davis was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism.

The actor has long championed awareness and support for others with the condition.

In 2012, he, along with his late wife Samantha, launched a charity, named Little People UK, to help people suffering with dwarfism.

Besides Warwick Davis, Prince William also presented England defender Alex Greenwood with an MBE, recognising her services to football.

Greenwood - who is one of the most veteran figures in England women's national team, with more than a hundred appearances - played a crucial role when the Lionesses claimed European Championship glory on home turf in 2022.

She also played a key role in the team's major win at Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

Royal Family braces for fresh scandal as explosive memoir looms after Andrew fallout
Royal Family braces for fresh scandal as explosive memoir looms after Andrew fallout
Prince Harry set for solo outing in Australia for mental health cause
Prince Harry set for solo outing in Australia for mental health cause
Inside Prince Harry's 'night party' at a flat with UK female journalist
Inside Prince Harry's 'night party' at a flat with UK female journalist
King Charles endorses Queen Camilla's powerful stance on Andrew in new move
King Charles endorses Queen Camilla's powerful stance on Andrew in new move
Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details
Queen Camilla draws strength from Prince Edward to strike at Andrew scandal
Queen Camilla draws strength from Prince Edward to strike at Andrew scandal
Royal family struggles with health emergency amid Epstein scandal
Royal family struggles with health emergency amid Epstein scandal
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
Zara Tindall defies Kate's bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'family is family'
Zara Tindall defies Kate's bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'family is family'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
King Charles shares new message after anti-monarchy drama at annual royal event
King Charles shares new message after anti-monarchy drama at annual royal event
Princess Eugenie loses major Royal role as Andrew wrongdoings continue to haunt
Princess Eugenie loses major Royal role as Andrew wrongdoings continue to haunt

Popular News

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

Tom Holland spotted without wedding ring after Zendaya rocks gold band in Paris

48 minutes ago
Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

Luka Dončić addresses split from fiancée amid custody battle: Here's what we know

2 hours ago
PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March

PlayStation Plus adds 6 more free games to its library in March
3 hours ago