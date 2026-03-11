Prince William wins hearts with charming move for 'Harry Potter' star at Windsor

Windsor Castle witnessed a heartfelt spectacle today as Prince William bestowed special honours to incredible recipients.
On Wednesday, March 11, the Prince of Wales, at Windsor Castle, presented prestigious royal honours to deserving candidates for their "outstanding service."
During the special ceremony, the future king honoured the Harry Potter star Warwick Davis with an OBE for his contributions to drama and charitable work.
While William has been bestowing these royal honours to recipients for quite some time, today's event stole the show and won fans' hearts due to the Prince's charming gesture for Davis.
As the Prince of Wales welcomed the 56-year-old English actor at the royal residence, he went down on one knee to greet Davis in a heartfelt move of respect.
Shortly after the photos were shared on Instagram, royal fans began praising Prince William for his heart-warming move.
"Prince William's very polite behaviour, respect and esteem for people. Way to go!" praised one.
A second penned, "He absolutely deserves it, and William treats him as an equal!!! Simply fantastic!!!"
Another stated, "Well done Warwick, immensely deserved.
For those unaware, Warwick Davis was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism.
The actor has long championed awareness and support for others with the condition.
In 2012, he, along with his late wife Samantha, launched a charity, named Little People UK, to help people suffering with dwarfism.
Besides Warwick Davis, Prince William also presented England defender Alex Greenwood with an MBE, recognising her services to football.
Greenwood - who is one of the most veteran figures in England women's national team, with more than a hundred appearances - played a crucial role when the Lionesses claimed European Championship glory on home turf in 2022.
She also played a key role in the team's major win at Euro 2025 in Switzerland.