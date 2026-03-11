Inside Prince Harry's 'night party' at a flat with UK female journalist

Prince Harry's privacy invasion lawsuit against UK publishers has taken a dark turn after fresh claims.
During a court hearing on Tuesday, March 10, the Mail on Sunday journalist, Charlotte Griffiths has claimed she enjoyed a night party with The Duke of Sussex in 2011.
In her written statement Charlotte spilled about the party, her and Harry's mutual friends and Trooping the Colour event afterwards.
The journalist was asked about a telephone call to the now 41-year-old Royal at 2.50am in June 2012 and their brief text messages exchange.
As per the official witness statement obtained by The Times, Griffiths explained she called Harry on the night she went to a club with her and Duke's mutual friend, Arthur Landon.
Charlotte went on to share that the 45-year-old film had also invited her back to his home for an "after party".
"Arthur hadn’t made it home by the time that I arrived but told me Prince Harry was staying at the flat and that the party had already started under Prince Harry’s watch," the journalist wrote in her statement.
She continued, "He told me that Prince Harry would let me in if I made it there first. The music was loud and they didn’t hear the doorbell, so Arthur advised me to call and text to be let in."
"That particular night stuck in my mind as I remember it was around the time of the Trooping of the Colour and we all thought it was quite funny that Prince Harry had stayed up all night and said he had to go to that or something related in the morning," Charlotte added.
The journalist further recalled "joking with another friend who was at the party that we should go along to watch" referring to the historic Royal event.
"So, I think my text to him in the morning would have either been to see if he made it or to tell him that we weren’t coming, as we had only got to bed in the early hours of the morning," she alleged.
For the unversed, Prince Harry alongside other high-profile figures have accused the Associated Newspapers journalists and publishers for unlawful information gathering including hacking and “blagging”.
This inside story of night party with Harry came from Griffiths, who joined the Mail on Sunday in 2008, after Harry's statement in High Court during a hearing in January that "I am not friends with any of these journalists".