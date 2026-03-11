News
  • By Riba Shaikh
Meghan Markle announced as ‘special guest’ at 'unforgettable' Sydney event: Details

Meghan Markle's pals make surprising announcement just weeks before her Australia visit with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s exciting new gig in Sydney announced during upcoming Australia trip with Prince Harry.

Just days after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson confirmed the couple's first joint trip Down Under in April this year, Meghan's close pals made an exciting announcement.

The former Suits actress is set to join Girl's Weekend retreat hosted by Jackie Henderson and Gemma O'Neill, co-hosts of Her Best Life podcast.

On the official Instagram account of Her Best Life on Tuesday, March 10, Meghan's striking poster was shared with an exciting announcement and description of the event, set to take place in Sydney.

"We are beyond excited to announce that @meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be joining us as the special guest at the Her Best Life Retreat! This is going to be an unforgettable weekend designed for women who want to reconnect, recharge, laugh, learn and have some serious fun," read the caption.

"If you’ve ever wanted a weekend away that fills your cup and reminds you how powerful women are when we come together… this is it. Bring your bestie, come solo, or gather your girls - we cannot wait to see you there," it added.

As per the press release of the podcast, the Girls Weekend retreat, from April 17 to April 19 at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, will include "a gala dinner featuring in-person conversation with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

