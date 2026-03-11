Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?

Hansika Motwani has officially ended her marriage with husband, Sohael Khaturiya.
According to media reports on Wednesday, March 11, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress has finally been granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.
It was also shared that the actress and her husband called it quits on their three years of marriage through mutual consent, after Motwani filed for a divorce recently.
According to Hansika's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, the couple - who tied the knot in December 2022 - lived together for only a short period of time.
However, their blissful marriage did not continue long enough and they gradually realized the significant differences in their "temperaments, opinions, and lifestyles, which led to frequent disagreements."
In the plea, it was revealed that Hansika and Sohael often argued even on "minor issues" which, over a period of time, made them realize that they cannot move forward with their marriage.
Furthermore, it was also mentioned that the couple's families made multiple efforts for their reconciliation but failed.
Will Hansika Motwani receive alimony from Sohael Khaturiya?
As per India Today, "both parties filed their affidavits accordingly, with neither making any claims or demands against the other," indicating that Hansika Motwani chose to forgo alimony.
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya marriage:
Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married in December 2022 in a lavish wedding ceremony at the historic Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur.