News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?

The 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' star Hansika Motwani officially ends her three-year marriage with Sohael Khaturiya

  • By Sidra Khan
Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?
Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?

Hansika Motwani has officially ended her marriage with husband, Sohael Khaturiya.

According to media reports on Wednesday, March 11, the Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress has finally been granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai.

It was also shared that the actress and her husband called it quits on their three years of marriage through mutual consent, after Motwani filed for a divorce recently.

According to Hansika's lawyer, Adnan Shaikh, the couple - who tied the knot in December 2022 - lived together for only a short period of time.

However, their blissful marriage did not continue long enough and they gradually realized the significant differences in their "temperaments, opinions, and lifestyles, which led to frequent disagreements."

In the plea, it was revealed that Hansika and Sohael often argued even on "minor issues" which, over a period of time, made them realize that they cannot move forward with their marriage.

Furthermore, it was also mentioned that the couple's families made multiple efforts for their reconciliation but failed.

Will Hansika Motwani receive alimony from Sohael Khaturiya?

As per India Today, "both parties filed their affidavits accordingly, with neither making any claims or demands against the other," indicating that Hansika Motwani chose to forgo alimony.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya marriage:

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married in December 2022 in a lavish wedding ceremony at the historic Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur.

Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
Aneet Padda to play iconic 'Madhubala' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new biopic?
Aneet Padda to play iconic 'Madhubala' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's new biopic?
Shaan drops exciting update on his first film ‘Bullah’ since 2022
Shaan drops exciting update on his first film ‘Bullah’ since 2022
Malaika Arora’s rumoured beau Sorab Bedi speaks out on relationship talk
Malaika Arora’s rumoured beau Sorab Bedi speaks out on relationship talk
‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
‘Ek Din’ official trailer teases unique love story between Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
Shakira’s Mumbai show fuels excitement with possible Diljit Dosanjh cameo
Shakira’s Mumbai show fuels excitement with possible Diljit Dosanjh cameo
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl: 'a lifetime of love'
Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram welcome baby girl: 'a lifetime of love'
Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans
Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans
Karan Johar pens sweet note for David Dhawan after his big announcement
Karan Johar pens sweet note for David Dhawan after his big announcement
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandar 2' behind ‘Toxic’ delay? B-Town insider exposes truth
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandar 2' behind ‘Toxic’ delay? B-Town insider exposes truth
Mahira Khan introduces ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ fiery character in unique style
Mahira Khan introduces ‘Aag Lagay Basti Mein’ fiery character in unique style

Popular News

Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in

Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in
36 seconds ago
Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'

Vicky Kaushal wins prestigious award for iconic 'Chhaava' role: 'An honour'
2 hours ago
Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
an hour ago