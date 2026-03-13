King Charles receives emotional three-word message from key figure after heckling

A renowned figure has extended her support to King Charles III as the monarch continues to deal with the aftermath of Andrew's arrest.
During an event in St James Palace hosted by Queen Camilla to mark International Women's Day, legendary actress Miriam Margolyes asked Queen Camilla to convey a heartfelt message to His Majesty.
After greeting Camilla with kisses at the event for Women of the World (WOW) organisation, Miriam asked the queen, "Will you tell His Majesty that we love him and we want him to get better and to take no notice of anyone who criticises him, because he's just wonderful?"
In response, her majesty tapped Miriam on the shoulder, and replied, "I will bear that in mind" with a laugh.
This emotional request to King Charles came as the Royal Family found itself at the centre of controversies.
Since the former Duke of York’s shocking arrest over suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as the trade envoy of the UK on his 66th birthday on February 19.
Andrew was released after hours of investigation in Alysham police station over allegations of leaking UK's trade information to the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
However, since Charles' younger brother's arrest, the calls for the monarch to break silence on the Epstein scandal have intensified.
Just two days before the event at StJames Palace, members of the Royal Family including King Charles faced protesters at the annual Commonwealth Day service outside Westminster Abbey.
The protestor were holding placards that read, "Charles, what did you know?" alongside photos of Andrew that were released in the Epstein files.